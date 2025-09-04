ACT-ion Battery Technologies Closes $4 Million Pre-Series A Extension, Bringing Total Round to $11.5 Million

DALLAS, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACT-ion Battery Technologies, Inc. ("ACT-ion"), a pioneer in clean cathode active material (CAM) manufacturing, today announced the successful closing of a $4 million extension to its Pre-Series A funding round. The extension was led by prominent South Korean financial institutions Kyobo Life Insurance Group and KB Investment, bringing the total capital raised to $11.5 million.

This additional funding follows ACT-ion's initial $7.5 million close with participation from BASF Venture Capital, Hunt Energy Enterprises, Arosa Capital, Mirae Asset Capital, and LG Technology Ventures late last year, and will further accelerate the company’s mission to commercialize its breakthrough CAM production technology. The proceeds will be used to complete the build-out and commissioning of its pilot production facility in Carrollton, Texas, and to secure commercial validation and offtake agreements with key industry partners in the electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage sectors.

“The addition of KB Investment and Kyobo Life Insurance Group to our strong investor syndicate is a powerful validation of our technology and strategic direction, especially given the interest in this round,” said Jin Lim, CEO of ACT-ion. “Their support not only provides us with the additional capital to execute our plans but also offers a strategic gateway to the vital Korean battery ecosystem. We are thrilled to have their backing as we move decisively to bring our clean, cost-effective CAM manufacturing process to market and strengthen the domestic battery supply chain.”

The participation of KB Investment and Kyobo Life Insurance Group carries profound strategic implications, given Korea's position as the global epicenter of advanced battery manufacturing. Korea accounts for over 25% of global battery cell production and hosts the world's most sophisticated battery supply chains. This investment creates direct pathways for ACT-ion to engage with Korean battery giants that collectively supply Tesla, GM, Ford, and other major OEMs.

Kyobo Life Insurance Group, leveraging over 65 years of market expertise, recognized ACT-ion's disruptive potential. " Investing in ACT-ion aligns with our strategy of supporting companies with transformative technologies that have a clear path to commercial success,” said Minje Sung, Investment Manager at Kyobo Securities, a member of Kyobo Life Insurance Group. “ACT-ion’s ability to produce chemistry-agnostic, single-crystal CAMs through a cleaner, more efficient process positions them as a future leader in the US battery materials space. We are proud to support their journey.”

KB Investment, as the venture capital arm of KB Financial Group (Korea's largest financial institution with $600+ billion in assets), brings unparalleled market access. "ACT-ion’s innovative approach to cathode manufacturing directly addresses the cost and environmental bottlenecks that challenge the industry today,” said Ryan Kim, Head of Global Investment at KB Investment. “We believe their technology is a game-changer for producing high-performance, next-generation battery materials at scale. We are excited to partner with the ACT-ion team as they scale up to meet the soaring global demand for batteries.”

ACT-ion’s continuous process represents a paradigm shift in CAM production that generates coated single-crystal CAM, leading to higher-performance and longer-cycle-life lithium-ion batteries while significantly reducing energy, cost, and environmental impact compared to conventional methods.

About ACT-ion Battery Technologies

ACT-ion Battery Technologies is a leading lithium battery cathode active material (CAM) technology company. As an advanced manufacturing technology company, ACT-ion’s rapid continuous process produces coated single crystal CAMs for lithium batteries through a novel, clean, and chemistry-agnostic process, requiring lower energy and cost. For more information, please visit www.act-ion.com.

About KB Investment

KB Investment Co., Ltd. is a leading venture capital and private equity firm in South Korea and a subsidiary of KB Financial Group, one of the nation's largest financial groups with over $600 billion in assets. With a focus on identifying and nurturing innovative companies with high growth potential, KB Investment has a strong track record of investing in pioneering technologies across various sectors, including ICT, bio/healthcare, and advanced materials. For more information, please visit www.kbic.co.kr/main/index.

About Kyobo Life Insurance Group

Established in 1958, Kyobo Life Insurance Group is one of Korea’s most trusted and long-standing financial groups. As a comprehensive life insurance and financial services provider, the Group offers a wide range of solutions including life insurance, asset management, and financial investment through its affiliates. Kyobo Life Insurance Group is committed to supporting the growth of next-generation enterprises that will shape future industries. For more information, please visit www.kyobo.com/dgt/web/company-introduction/en-main.

For more information, please contact: ACT-ion Communications, Email: inquiry@act-ion.com