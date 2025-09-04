Press Release

Nokia selected by the City of Superior for new fiber network in Wisconsin

Nokia next-generation fiber and IP solutions to help City of Superior provide fast, reliable broadband services to its community.

The city will own and operate a new wholesale open-access fiber network which ISPs can use to deliver broadband services.

4 September 2025

Superior, Wisconsin - Nokia today announced that it has been selected by the City of Superior to provide its fiber and IP solutions as part of ConnectSuperior, the city’s plan to reach every home and business with fiber-optic infrastructure that can be used to deliver broadband access.

The city will own and operate the new wholesale open-access fiber network which ISPs can use to deliver ultra-broadband services to 26,000 currently underserved residents. Nokia, together with dMCA/LightSpeed and ePlus—experienced technology integrators and leading US partners—will work closely with City of Superior staff to deploy the network.

Nokia’s fiber and IP technology will power the City of Superior’s new broadband network, delivering carrier-grade performance and ultra-fast internet access to the community. Leveraging Nokia’s fiber solution, the City of Superior can quickly establish a future-ready network that’s capable of addressing the growing demand for more capacity and enhanced broadband services. Designed to support a full range of PON technologies from XGS and 25G to future 50G PON and beyond, Nokia’s solution allows the city to optimize its network and gain the flexibility needed to address specific business cases or needs.

Additionally, Nokia will provide its cloud-native Altiplano Open Access platform to enable neutral-host network sharing for fiber-to-the-home. Based on unique operational isolation and process automation, it allows wholesalers to become the infrastructure partner of choice with the most advanced set of digital broadband services. Nokia’s solutions and technical expertise are key to running a wholesale business and have multiple service providers share the same fiber infrastructure to offer services to their end users. To address the City of Superior’s most rigorous network demands for scalability, reliability, security and optimization, Nokia will also deploy its carrier grade 7750 Service Routers.

"We selected Nokia through a rigorous RFI process and have found them to be engaged, dedicated, and helpful partners in this project." said Stephanie Becken, Broadband Manager at the City of Superior, WI.

“High-speed broadband can help drive economic growth and open new doors to education, healthcare, remote work, and local innovation that create new opportunities for citizens and local businesses. Our fiber solution will enable the City of Superior to create a reliable, future-proof network that virtually has no limits in terms of the bandwidth it can deliver to meet current or future demands.” said Matt Young, Head of North American Enterprise business for Nokia.

About City of Superior

As the original Twin Port, Superior, WI a gateway to Lake Superior’s famed North Shore and South shore and all the outdoor activities people love in the pristine wild northwoods. The “Twin Ports” of Superior, WI and Duluth, MN form the hub of economic and cultural activity, complementing each other’s strengths, resources, and opportunities for development.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.