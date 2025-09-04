Corporate Recovery Service Market to Hit US$ 228.8 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.3% | Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corporate Recovery Service Market to Hit USD 149.2 Million by 2025 Amid Growing Corporate Insolvencies

The Global Corporate Recovery Service Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 149.2 Mn in 2025 and is expected to reach US$ 228.8 Mn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2025 to 2032. The corporate recovery service market is projected to experience positive growth during the forecast period. This growth is driven by an increase in insolvency cases among large enterprises and the availability of cost-effective recovery service solutions. Furthermore, changes in bankruptcy laws that favor creditors are expected to boost the demand for these services. Large enterprises are increasingly investing in recovery services to reduce losses caused by non-performing assets.

Global Corporate Recovery Service Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global corporate recovery service market size is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% during the assessment period, increasing from USD 149.2 Mn in 2025 to USD 288.8 Mn by 2032.

Administrative takeover segment is set to account for nearly 2/5 of the global corporate recovery service market share in 2025.

North America is expected to maintain its dominance, capturing a 35.3% share of the global market by 2025.

Asia Pacific is poised to emerge as a hotbed for corporate recovery service providers during the forecast period.

Increasing Corporate Insolvencies Spurring Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest corporate recovery service market analysis highlights major factors driving the industry’s growth. One such key growth factor is the rising corporate distress and insolvencies.

Global economic pressures such as inflation, high borrowing costs, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical uncertainties are leading to increased corporate insolvencies. This surge is boosting demand for corporate recovery services.

According to Allianz Trade, global business insolvencies are expected to rise by 6% in 2025 and 3% in 2026. This will likely create a fertile ground for the growth of corporate recovery service market during the forecast period.

High Implementation Costs Limiting Market Growth

The global corporate recovery service market outlook appears promising. However, high implementation costs for SMEs are slowing down market growth to some extent.

The financial burden of engaging professional recovery services often deters small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from seeking necessary assistance. This can limit the corporate recovery service market demand during the forthcoming period.

Rising Demand for Specialized Recovery Services Opening Revenue Streams

There is a rising need for specialized recovery services like restructuring advisory, insolvency administration, and forensic accounting. These services are essential for businesses to manage distress and maintain continuity. As a result, promising growth opportunities are on the horizon for corporate recovery service companies.

The globalization of business and the rise of multinational corporate structures are leading to complicated cases of bankruptcy and struggling assets across different countries. Handling these situations requires expert knowledge of legal and financial rules in multiple regions. This is creating new revenue opportunities for corporate recovery service providers.

Impact of AI on the Corporate Recovery Service Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) is throwing new life into the corporate recovery service market. It is driving efficiency, accuracy, and strategic decision-making.

AI-powered tools enable companies to analyze vast amounts of financial and operational data quickly. Similarly, they identify distressed assets, potential risks, and recovery opportunities with greater precision.

Predictive analytics and machine learning models help forecast cash flow issues and optimize restructuring strategies. By doing so, they reduce the time as well as cost associated with corporate recovery processes.

HandsOn Global Management’s launch of Recovery AI is one recent example for this trend. This AI-based tool helps law firms and financial institutions find and recover stolen or misused assets by analysing complicated data collected through legal discovery.

Emerging Corporate Recovery Services Market Trends

Shift towards preventive solutions is a key growth-shaping trend in the corporate recovery services. Companies are increasingly seeking services for preventive restructuring. This contributes to rising demand for corporate recovery services.

Rising incidence of cyberattacks is increasing the demand for corporate recovery services. Companies today are spending more on these services to safeguard important data and keep their business running during cyber threats.

Hybrid corporate recovery services are gaining popularity due to their scalability, flexibility, and cost-efficiency. Rising adoption of these hybrid services will likely boost the corporate recovery service market value in the coming years.

Continuous improvements in technology are helping the market grow. Using advanced tools like AI, big data, and cloud computing is changing the way recovery services work. These technologies allow faster, smarter solutions, making recovery processes more efficient and easier to expand.

Analyst’s View

“The global corporate recovery service industry is set to grow rapidly, owing to rising corporate insolvencies, escalating demand for specialized recovery services, increasing cybersecurity concerns, and ongoing technological advancements,” said a lead CMI analyst.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Corporate Recovery Service Market

Event Description and Impact 2025 Global Banking Sector Stress Description: Several mid-sized banks in Europe and the US faced liquidity crunches due to bad loans and rising interest rates. Impact: More companies are seeking expert help to handle debts, fill funding gaps, and avoid going bankrupt, which is boosting the need for recovery firms. Energy Market Volatility in Europe (2025) Description: Gas and electricity prices spiked following geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions. Impact: This is fueling demand for European corporate recovery services, especially in manufacturing and chemical sectors. AI-Driven Disruption in Traditional Industries Description: Automation and AI are changing the way businesses work, making some traditional methods in retail, logistics, and manufacturing outdated. Impact: Corporates are turning to recovery services for digital transformation strategies, asset reallocation, and workforce restructuring to remain competitive.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in the corporate recovery service market research report:

Deloitte

Grant Thornton

Ernst & Young (EY)

Alvarez & Marsal

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)

Baker Tilly

KPMG

BDO

CBIZ, Inc.

Hall Chadwick Melbourne Pty Ltd

Buchler Phillips

PKF International

Moore Kingston Smith

Business Victoria​

MENZIES LLP





Market Segmentation

Type Insights (Revenue, US$ Mn, 2020 - 2032)

Administrative Takeover

Compulsory Liquidation & Creditor Voluntary Liquidation

Voluntary Management

Others

Key Developments

In April 2025, Alvarez & Marshal launched corporate finance practice in Germany. The new business unit is designed to assist companies in managing the complexities associated with selling or restructuring their businesses

In June 2025, Cohesity and 11:11 Systems unveiled new Clean Room Recovery service to improve cyber resilience. The service is designed to help businesses rapidly respond to ransomware and other advanced cyberattacks and restore their operations.

