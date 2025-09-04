JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

DUBLIN, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV RE: Dividends The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 11 September 2025, record date as of the 12 September 2025 & payment date is the 07 October 2025: Share Class Description



ISIN



Per Share Rate



JPM USD Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.3406



JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.2769



JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.3776



JPM GBP Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.3079



JPM BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.2749



JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0003UVYC20 0.1471



JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U5MJOZ6 0.1169



JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U9J8HX9 0.1795



Enquiries: Matheson LLP Phone: +353 1 232 2000