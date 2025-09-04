American Urological Association Release Recurrent Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infections in Women Guideline Amendment

BALTIMORE, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the American Urological Association (AUA), in partnership with the Canadian Urological Association (CUA) and the Society of Urodynamics, Female Pelvic Medicine & Urogenital Reconstruction (SUFU), released the 2025 amendment to the Recurrent Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infections (rUTI) in Women Guideline.

This Guideline is intended to facilitate care decisions and aid clinicians in diagnosing, treating and managing women who have recurrent episodes of localized (restricted to the lower urinary tract) cystitis. The multiple treatment options that exist for patients that suffer from recurrent urinary tract infections are discussed, evaluated and updated within this amendment.

“In updating the 2025 Guideline Update for Recurrent Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infections (rUTI) in Women, we hope to take a more patient-centered, risk-based and microbiome-aware approach to rUTI management,” said Guideline Amendment Chair A. Lenore Ackerman, MD, PhD, director of Research for the Division of Urogynecology and Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery at the University of California, Los Angeles. “The updated Guideline tries to balance diagnostic accuracy with clinical judgment, redefining treatment success as symptom resolution rather than microbial eradication and placing a premium on antimicrobial stewardship and patient-centered care. These changes reflect a maturing understanding of the urinary microbiome, the limitations of existing diagnostics and a public health imperative to reduce unnecessary antibiotic exposure.”

This Guideline has 20 recommendations and serves as a useful reference on effective evidence-based care as it relates to recurrent urinary tract infections in women.

This Guideline amendment includes:

Updates to the Introduction section to define new and existing Guideline terms used throughout and additional information on emerging diagnostics

New recommendations on non-antibiotic prophylaxis

New recommendation on symptom evaluation

Updates to the Future Directions section that include information on potential new treatment alternatives and new molecular technologies

Updates to the Guideline algorithm

Anne Pelletier Cameron, MD, FRCSC, URPS, president of SUFU and professor and vice chair of Academic Affairs in the Department of Urology at the University of Michigan, said, “Recurrent urinary tract infections are a source of great suffering among our patients and SUFU was thrilled to partner with the AUA on the new rUTI Guideline Amendment. Clear guidance on diagnosis and management of this condition will be used by urology providers and the greater medical community, and this updated document incorporates the most recent scientific evidence in a clear and actionable manner.”

The full Guideline is now available at AUAnet.org/guidelines-and-quality/guidelines/recurrent-uti

A summary of the Guideline also appears at:

Ackerman AL, Bradley M, D'Anci KE, Hickling D, Kim SK, and Kirkby E. Updates to Recurrent Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infections in Women: AUA/CUA/SUFU Guideline (2025). J Urol. Published online September 4, 2025. 10.1097/JU.0000000000004723

https://www.auajournals.org/doi/10.1097/JU.0000000000004723

