Action Bronson Brings F*ck, That’s Delicious to Puffco’s 5th Annual Puffcon in Downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puffco’s 5th annual Puffcon is set to take over Downtown Los Angeles on October 4th & 5th, and this year’s block party is bigger, louder, and tastier than ever. Leading the charge: rapper, chef, and cultural powerhouse Action Bronson, who will headline a two-day activation that fuses food, music, and vibes into an unforgettable experience.

For the first time at Puffcon, Action Bronson will host an exclusive F*ck, That’s Delicious-inspired pop-up restaurant, curating a menu that reflects his passion for bold flavors and culinary creativity. And in true Bronson fashion, he may even step behind the grill, giving fans a chance to experience his world of food up close.

On Saturday, Action Bronson’s longtime collaborators Human Growth Hormone take things to another level with an exclusive performance from 4:20 to 7:10 p.m. PT, bringing their unique energy to his pop-up experience.

But Action’s takeover is just one part of the stacked weekend. Puffcon 2025 will also feature live performances from Eric Andre, Key Glock, Reggie Watts, Blake Anderson, and The Alchemist, alongside a curated lineup of DJs keeping the block party spirit alive. Food lovers can dive into Feast Street, a special collaboration with Smorgasburg, spotlighting bites from standout local vendors and chefs such as Prince Street Pizza, VCHOS, Lei’d Cookies, and more, while top glassblowers and artists showcase their craft in live exhibitions celebrating the artistry at the heart of cannabis culture.

“Puffcon is more than an event—it’s a cultural movement,” said Puffco’s Kevin Chapman, Director of Events. “Action Bronson has been a longstanding presence at Puffcon and having him bring his F*ck That’s Delicious-inspired pop-up is the perfect way to mark our fifth year. With music, food, glass, and community all colliding in Downtown LA, this year is going to be the most unforgettable Puffcon yet.”

Event Details:

Tickets and additional event details are available at here.

About Puffco

Puffco is the world’s leading cannabis technology brand, known for pushing boundaries with award-winning products like the Peak Pro, Proxy, and Pivot. Through cultural moments like Puffcon, Puffco continues to celebrate the creativity, community, and culture that fuel the cannabis movement.

