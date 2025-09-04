Air Freight Services Market  to Hit US$ 240.88 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.0% | Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Freight Services Market to Surpass USD 160 Billion in 2025, Driven by Expanding International Trade

The global air freight services market is estimated to be valued at US$ 160.10 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach US$ 240.88 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2025 to 2032. The air freight market is expected to grow positively in the coming years. This is due to rising overseas manufacturing and international trade, which boosts the demand for air freight services. Companies are increasingly using air freight for time-sensitive cargo, like perishables and high-value goods. The adoption of digital technologies by major players is improving supply chain efficiency and attracting more customers.

Global Air Freight Services Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global air freight services market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period, reaching USD 240.88 Bn by 2032, up from USD 160.1 Bn in 2025.

Freight services segment is slated to dominate the global market, capturing a 37.6% share in 2025.

Based on destination, domestic segment is projected to account for 54.7% of the global air freight services market share by 2025.

Commercial segment is anticipated to remain the leading end user of air freight services, accounting for 64.3% of the global market revenue in 2025.

North America, with an estimated share of 36.9% in 2025, is forecast to maintain its market dominance during the assessment period.

Asia Pacific is poised to emerge as the most lucrative market for air freight service companies over the forecast period.

Increasing International Trade Spurring Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ new air freight services market analysis offers insights into key factors spurring industry growth. Rising international trade is one such prominent growth factor.

International trade is witnessing substantial growth, especially in emerging economies like China and India. For example, UNCTAD reports that India’s services exports rose by 11.4% in 2023, reaching $345 billion, despite prevailing economic uncertainties. This rise in trade is expected to fuel demand for freight services, particularly air freight, during the forecast period.

Air freight services are suited for time-sensitive, high-value, or perishable items like pharmaceuticals, electronics, and fresh produce. Air forwarders manage the transportation of these goods by air. They ensure that items are moved quickly, efficiently, and compliantly.

High Costs and Geopolitical Tensions Hampering Market Growth

The prospective air freight services market outlook looks positive, owing to increasing trade activities. However, high operational costs and geopolitical tensions might limit market growth to some extent during the assessment period.

Air freight services are generally more expensive than sea or land transport. This deters smaller businesses from using them, dampening air freight services market demand.

In addition, trade wars and political instability like the Russia-Ukraine are disrupting international air freight routes. This may also slow down the air freight services market growth during the forecast period.

Booming E-Commerce Sector Creating Growth Opportunities

Rapid expansion of e-commerce platforms is creating a strong need for fast and reliable shipping solutions. This is where air freight services step in. They help companies to quickly and efficiently transport goods across borders, especially small parcel and express deliveries.

More and more consumers in the modern world are purchasing products from online shopping platforms such as Amazon and Alibaba. This is encouraging businesses to make air freight central to their fulfillment approach.

With modern buyers expecting orders within days, adoption rate of air freight is increasing significantly. This will present lucrative growth opportunities for air freight service companies during the assessment period.

Emerging Air Freight Services Market Trends

Rising demand for faster and more reliable logistics solutions is expected to boost growth of the air freight services market. Businesses dealing with perishable and high-value products increasingly prioritize speed and reliability over cost. This encourages them to opt for air freight services.

Increasing adoption of advanced technologies is a key trend in the air freight services market. Innovations like real-time tracking and AI-based route optimization are improving efficiency as well as reliability, thereby making air freight more attractive.

Sustainability is emerging as a primary focus for air freight service providers. They are increasingly using sustainable solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. For instance, in June 2025, GEODIS launched GEODIS AirSmart, a sustainable air freight solution designed to reduce GHG emissions. Similarly, in October 2024, DHL renewed its contract with IAG Cargo to use an additional 60 million liters of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) to make air freight more eco-friendly.

Analyst’s View

“The global air freight services industry is expected to register moderate growth, owing to increasing international trade, rise of e-commerce, technological advancements, and growing demand for faster and more reliable logistics solutions,” said a senior analyst at CMI.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Air Freight Services Market

Event Description and Impact Red Sea Maritime Disruptions Description: Houthi attacks on commercial vessels are disrupting key shipping lanes connecting Asia, Europe, and Africa. Impact: This, in turn, is leading to significant diversion of cargo to air freight. Airline Fleet Adaptation Post-COVID Description: Turning passenger planes into freighters (P2F) has added more space for transporting only goods. Impact: This adaptation has improved route flexibility and capacity utilization. Expansion of E-commerce in Asia-Pacific (2023–2025) Description: There is a rapid growth in cross-border e-commerce, especially from China, India, and Southeast Asia. Impact: The surge in e-commerce has led to a significant rise in air cargo volumes, especially for small parcels.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in the air freight services market report:

American Airlines

DSV

DB Schenker

Delta Airlines

CargoLux Airlines International S.A.

Kuehne and Nagel

DHL Group

Emirates

FedEx Corporation

Lufthansa

Etihad Airways

Qatar Airways

Korean Air Lines Co. Ltd.

United Airlines

UPS

Singapore Airlines

Key Developments

In May 2025, DSV added a new air freight service called the Shanghai Star, operating between Chicago and Shanghai. This service will run several times a week to make shipping faster and help trade between the two countries.

In July 2024, CEVA Logistics started combining Bolloré Logistics into its company. Now, they work together as CEVA Logistics, providing services like ocean, air, road, and rail transport, vehicle logistics, contract logistics, and customs support.

