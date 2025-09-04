Wheels Partners with Drive TLV to Accelerate Smart Mobility Innovation

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wheels, a leader in fleet management and mobility, today announced a strategic partnership with Drive TLV, an innovation hub for smart mobility, to further advance technology-driven solutions.

Drive TLV connects industry-leading companies with startups to create transformative collaborations in sustainable and connected mobility. Through this partnership, Wheels gains access to Drive TLV’s global network of startups, reinforcing its commitment to shaping the future of mobility through the development of innovative solutions, while Drive TLV’s startup network gains access to a forward-thinking leader with deep fleet industry knowledge and a customer experience mindset.

“Innovating to develop new and expanded capabilities is essential to achieving our vision to create experiences customers love. This partnership with Drive TLV connects Wheels to a network of cutting-edge, market-ready technology innovators.” said Shlomo Crandus, Wheels CEO. “We look forward to collaborating with these pioneering startups to help our clients unlock value and achieve greater efficiency, connectivity, and sustainability.”

“Wheels is a fantastic new addition to Drive TLV's exclusive group of partners,” said Daniel Levy Corry, CEO of Drive TLV. “With many decades of experience in the fleet management and mobility solutions industry, they offer a wealth of knowledge and opportunities to the startups we work with. We are confident that this partnership will bring forth an exciting new chapter for our ecosystem.”

About Wheels

As one of the largest fleet management and mobility solutions providers in North America, Wheels delivers a full range of products and services that keep businesses and their mobile workforce moving efficiently and safely. Wheels supports end-to-end solutions for more than 1,500 clients, representing 900,000+ vehicles - from battery electric sedans to service vans, class eight trucks and equipment.

In 1939 Wheels invented the fleet industry, and we continue to shape the future of mobility by delivering experiences that our customers love. Discover how we are driving the future for our clients by visiting www.wheels.com .

About Drive TLV

Drive TLV is an innovation hub focused on smart and sustainable mobility alongside adjacent domains such as AI, Energy Transition, Automation and Robotics, Cyber security and more.

By leveraging its deep expertise in the Israeli and European hi-tech ecosystems, Drive TLV identifies and nurtures the most promising startups, forging strong partnerships with leading global companies, including Honda, Volvo Cars, Goodyear, John Deere, Mayer Group, Ituran, NXP, TotalEnergies, Afifi Group, Hertz, to co-create tailored, market-ready solutions that drive innovation and growth.

