Media Preview: Take an Exclusive Look at Aspen Village, Calgary’s New Scandinavian-Inspired Community

WHAT: Media are invited to join Vesta Properties for an exclusive sneak peek of the Aspen Village Sales Centre and Showhomes ahead of its grand opening.



Media will have access to tour the two showhomes: a one-bedroom unit and a two bedroom plus den unit. The sales centre boasts a virtual flythrough of a condo as well as interactive floorplans, and a full-scale model of the community.

Aspen Village is a Scandinavian-inspired, master-planned neighbourhood comprised of condos and loft-style townhomes in southwest Calgary. At the heart of the community will be a bustling shopping district, boutique style shops and tree-lined sidewalks.



WHEN: Thursday, September 11, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

WHO: Vesta Properties spokesperson A.J van der Linden, will be available for interviews. If you would like to arrange an on-site interview, please reach out to the media contact below.

WHERE: Aspen Village Sales Centre and Showhomes

1851 80 St SW

T3H 3W5