Free Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp Coming to Richmond This Fall

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Cuban Foundation, in partnership with AI Ready RVA, will host a no-cost Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp for high school students in Richmond this fall. The program is open to students in grades 9–12 and will take place over three consecutive Saturdays – November 1, 8, and 15, 2025 – from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Meals, transportation assistance, and technology will be provided at no cost.

The AI Bootcamp gives underserved students hands-on experience with cutting-edge AI tools, including generative AI, and explores real-world applications in fields such as healthcare, arts, business, computer science, sports science, and career readiness. Students will also complete a capstone project under the guidance of industry mentors.

“Understanding how to use AI is essential to preparing the next generation for the future of work and innovation,” said Jen Kostyniuk, Senior Director of Economic Development. “That’s why Dominion Energy is proud to support AI Ready RVA by bringing the Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp to the region. This transformative opportunity reflects our commitment to empowering communities through education, technology, and access to emerging skills.”

Since 2019, the Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp has served thousands of students nationwide, working to bridge the digital divide and provide equitable access to AI education. The 2025 program introduces a dedicated Teacher Fellow in every location, supporting local educators through a year-long paid fellowship.

Mark Cuban, founder of the Mark Cuban Foundation, emphasized, “Our goal is to ensure that every interested student, regardless of background or resources, can explore AI and its limitless possibilities.”

Applications are encouraged from girls, students of color, first-generation college-goers, and students from low-income backgrounds. The deadline to apply is September 30, 2025.

To apply or learn more, visit markcubanai.org.

About Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI Bootcamp Initiative

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private nonprofit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program inspires young people with emerging technology so they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over three Saturdays, students learn what AI is and isn’t, explore ethical implications, and understand how AI impacts their lives. Learn more at markcubanai.org.

About AI Ready RVA

AI Ready RVA is a Richmond-based nonprofit organization dedicated to positioning the Greater Richmond region as the most AI-ready community in the country. Founded with a mission to advance AI literacy and drive economic growth, the organization focuses on making artificial intelligence knowledge and tools accessible to all community members, particularly those who may not see themselves as part of the traditional tech pipeline. Led by Board Chair William Willis, a transformational leader with over 20 years of enterprise experience, AI Ready RVA deploys diverse learning cohorts across healthcare professionals, veterans, women in AI, students, marketers, and educators. For more information about AI Ready RVA, visit www.aireadyrva.com.