Jury Awards $425.7 Million to Plaintiffs in California Trial Against Google

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dubin Research & Consulting (“DRC”), a leading legal consulting firm specializing in jury selection, demonstrative aids, focus groups, and trial strategy, congratulates Susman Godfrey LLP, Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, and Morgan & Morgan for their $425.7 million jury verdict against Google on behalf of a class of 98 million mobile device users whose data was collected by Google without their consent in Rodriguez, et al. v. Google LLC, et al., 3:20-cv-04688 (N.D. Cal.).

Since at least 2016, Google told users that when they turned off a privacy setting called “supplemental Web and App Activity” (or “sWAA”), Google would stop collecting their data from third-party apps that use certain Google back-end data analytics services. Plaintiffs turned sWAA off, opting out of Google’s data collection, but Google continued collecting data even with sWAA turned off. Plaintiffs sued Google, alleging that this data collection constituted an invasion of privacy, an intrusion upon seclusion, and a violation of the California Comprehensive Computer Data Access and Fraud Act. The jury found Google liable for invasion of privacy and intrusion upon seclusion.

DRC extends its congratulations to Plaintiffs’ counsel: Bill Carmody, Amanda Bonn, Ryan Sila, and Alexander Frawley of Susman Godfrey, LLP; David Boies, Alison Anderson, Alexander Boies, James Lee, Mark Mao, Beko Reblitz-Richardson, Samantha Parrish, and Logan Wright of Boies Schiller Flexner LLP; John Yanchunis and Ryan McGee of Morgan & Morgan, and the entire trial team.

“This landmark verdict sends a powerful message: privacy matters, and juries will hold even the largest companies accountable when they violate that trust. We’re proud to have supported such a dedicated and talented trial team in securing justice for millions of users,” said DRC Founder, Josh Dubin, Esq. DRC assisted the trial team with jury research, jury selection, and trial strategy consulting.

