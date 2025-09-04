LBMC Welcomes Mark Brumbelow as Tax Shareholder in Chattanooga Office

Chattanooga, TN, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBMC, one of the Southeast’s largest accounting and business consulting firms and a nationally recognized top 40 firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Mark Brumbelow, CPA, as Shareholder, Tax Services in the firm’s Chattanooga office. Brumbelow, a seasoned tax advisor with more than 20 years of experience, rejoined LBMC to expand its leadership team and the firm’s capabilities in complex compliance and strategic tax planning for growing businesses.

Brumbelow brings deep expertise in ASC 740 income tax accounting, multi-jurisdictional tax compliance, and strategic tax advisory for companies ranging from closely held entities to publicly traded corporations. He advises companies through high-stakes transactions, income tax provision reporting, and identifying tax credits and incentives for entities operating across state lines. His industry experience spans manufacturing, real estate, technology, healthcare and transportation and logistics — areas of continued growth and focus for LBMC.

“Mark’s return to LBMC is a homecoming and a significant strategic addition,” said Jim Meade, CEO and Managing Shareholder of LBMC. “He embodies the technical excellence, leadership, and people-first approach we value. Mark's experience advising sophisticated clients and leading high-performing teams aligns with our commitment to innovation, client service, and growing the next generation of leaders.”

At LBMC, Brumbelow focuses on delivering tax strategies that support operational goals and long-term value creation. He is recognized nationally for his thought leadership and serves on the AICPA Corporations and Shareholders Technical Resource Panel. In addition to his board service and continuing education instruction, he is actively engaged in elevating the profession.

Prior to rejoining LBMC, he served as Firm Managing Principal, Tax Services at PYA, where he led a multi-location tax team and drove strategic initiatives across firm operations, tax technical support, and quality control. In that role, he also advised on mergers and acquisitions, due diligence, and high-risk compliance issues, while mentoring professionals and building scalable processes. Brumbelow originally joined LBMC in 2003 and advanced his career in both the LBMC Brentwood and Knoxville offices until 2014.

“LBMC is well-positioned to serve clients with complex challenges in no small part thanks to its investment in talent and technology,” said Brumbelow. “I am excited to be back with LBMC so that I might craft client-focused solutions, implement future-ready tax strategies, and navigate complex challenges for clients throughout the southeast.”

Brumbelow holds both a Master of Accountancy and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant.

About LBMC

LBMC is the #1 Tennessee-based professional services firm serving more than 11,000 clients nationwide with diverse needs across a spectrum of industries. Primary client groups include privately-owned and private-equity-backed middle market companies in the healthcare, manufacturing/distribution, real estate, and technology spaces. LBMC leverages advanced business intelligence and AI technologies to drive growth, efficiency, and strategic insights for our clients. Founded in 1984 as a traditional accounting firm, LBMC today is an industry leader in audit, tax, advisory, technology, human resources, and wealth advisory services for businesses and individuals. LBMC has more than 1,000 team members, with offices in Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville, and Memphis, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; and Charlotte, North Carolina and remote offices. For more information on LBMC’s experts and comprehensive services, visit our website or call 615-377-4600. Discover career opportunities and learn more about how LBMC’s services and culture can support your business goals. Connect with us on LinkedIn for the latest insights on talent, client engagement, and business growth.

