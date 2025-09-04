NAB Show New York Returns Oct. 22–23 with Top-Tier Speakers, Fresh Programming and Future-focused Trends

Washington, D.C., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington, D.C.— The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) today announced details for the 2025 NAB Show New York, taking place Oct. 22–23 at the Javits Center. Recognized as the East Coast’s premier event for media, entertainment and brand storytelling, the Show brings together content creators and production professionals from radio, broadcasting, sports, live events, advertising, marketing, film and television.

With the frenzy building ahead of next year’s North America-hosted FIFA World Cup, a keynote session on Oct. 22 will feature Catherine Newman, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF), and David Wright, USSF’s Chief Commercial Officer, about media strategy, partnerships, digital platforms and the art of building fandom in a crowded sports landscape.

A previously announced keynote session on Oct. 23 will feature Alessandra Catanese, CEO of Smosh, who will talk about building and monetizing loyal fan communities through exclusive content, live streams and direct engagement.

Attendees at NAB Show New York will experience programming that unpacks AI in newsrooms, the fast-moving creator economy, the reinvention of live sports and the next generation of production tools.

“NAB Show New York is where the future of media comes into focus,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president, NAB Global Connections and Events.

“This year we’re spotlighting the innovations transforming journalism, the creator economy, live sports and beyond, from AI-driven workflows to new models of storytelling. Attendees will gain direct access to industry leaders, breakthrough technologies and the ideas shaping what’s next for content creators of all kinds, right in the heart of New York City.”

New in 2025:

The Future of Journalism . A new track on Oct. 22 will examine AI and automation in news production, looking at how AI is transforming how news is gathered, produced and disseminated. Sessions will explore how solutions might lie in hybrid funding models, niche journalism and community-supported platforms. Speakers include Oliver Darcy , Founder and Author at Status (formerly CNN’s senior media reporter); Sara Fisher , Media Correspondent at Axios; Amy Freeze , Meteorologist, Innovator and Public Safety Advocate at AmyFreeze.AI; Thomas Germain , Senior Technology Journalist at BBC Studios; Curtis LeGeyt , President and CEO of the National Association of Broadcasters; and Mark Lukasiewicz , Dean of The Lawrence Herbert School of Communication at Hofstra University.





Creator Day. Taking place on Oct. 23 on Day 2 of the show, this program spotlights the evolving creator economy in entertainment, news and sports. Influencers, brand leaders and sports execs will share how creators drive audiences, partnerships and storytelling. Notable speakers include Lauren Inganamort, Head of Strategic Brand Partnerships at LTK; Michael Calvin Jones, SVP at Wasserman Creators; and Sadaf Kazmi, Head of Creator and International Products at Audible. Attendees will also want to check out Puff Media, a team of digital storytellers who help creators from content creation to audience engagement. They will demonstrate TikTok's live shopping and entertainment features in real time, while also hosting TikTok Shop partners, creators and brands for opportunities to connect and collaborate.

Additional Conference Programming This Year:

Radio + Podcast Interactive Forum : Taking place on Oct. 22, The Radio + Podcast Interactive Forum brings together forward-thinking pros in programming, tech, marketing and monetization to explore AI’s rising influence, data-driven revenue, social-first storytelling and how niche content is winning over next-gen audiences.





Local TV Strategies (in partnership with TVNewsCheck) : On Oct. 22, this one-day program brings together TV station group leaders and futurists to explore new revenue streams, evolving content strategies and technology-driven efficiencies. Headline speakers include Catherine Badalamente , CEO, Graham Media Group; Adam Symson , CEO, E.W. Scripps; Rob Weisbord , COO and President of Local Media, Sinclair; presidents and GMs of several flagship network affiliates; and executives with companies including Tegna, FanDuel Sports Network, Nexstar and Fox Corp.





: On Oct. 22, this one-day program brings together TV station group leaders and futurists to explore new revenue streams, evolving content strategies and technology-driven efficiencies. Headline speakers include , CEO, Graham Media Group; , CEO, E.W. Scripps; , COO and President of Local Media, Sinclair; presidents and GMs of several flagship network affiliates; and executives with companies including Tegna, FanDuel Sports Network, Nexstar and Fox Corp. Post|Production World New York (in partnership with Future Media Conferences): On Oct. 22–23, creators can level up their creative game and hands-on skills at the industry’s leading training event for post pros, content creators, editors, producers and motion designers.

Currently, 222 companies will be featured on the exhibit floor, 65 of which are first-time exhibitors. Notable brands include Amagi Corp., Avid Technology Inc., B&H Photo, Blackmagic Design, Canon U.S.A. Inc., Chyron, Dell Technologies, Evertz, Fujifilm North America, Grass Valley, Haivision, Harmonic Inc., IBM Aspera, Imagine Communications, LocaliQ, Panasonic Connect, Ross Video, Synamedia Ltd., Western Digital and WideOrbit.

The NAB Marconi Radio Awards dinner will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 21, at the Edison Ballroom, celebrating radio excellence and outstanding industry achievements.

Press photos from the 2024 event are found here. Credit: NAB Show New York.

Other Highlighted Speakers:

NAB Show New York press registration is open.

About NAB Show New York

NAB Show New York is held at the epicenter of live media, entertainment and brand storytelling for content creators and media production experts. Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters taking place on Oct. 22–23, 2025, at the Javits Center, NAB Show New York is the premier East Coast event for anyone creating content for social media, live streaming, broadcast, film or user-generated content. NAB Show New York is the ultimate destination for storytellers delivering the tools, technologies, resources and connections to amplify your message and elevate your craft. Learn more at NABShowNY.com.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America’s broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

