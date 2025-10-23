The 2025 NAB Show New York Wraps: Spotlighting the Future of Media, Storytelling and the Creator Economy

New York, N.Y., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 NAB Show New York concluded today at the Javits Center after two days of forward-looking sessions, hands-on exhibits and high-energy debate about where media is headed next. From the promise and peril of AI in newsrooms to the rise of the creator economy and next-generation sports storytelling, the event brought together journalists, executives and creators to explore how trust, technology and talent intersect in today’s content landscape.

“NAB Show New York 2025 showcased the creative forces transforming media right now,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president of NAB Global Connections and Events. “There’s no better backdrop than New York City — the media and entertainment capital of the world — to bring together this kind of expertise and energy. Across every sector, from broadcasters and filmmakers to creators and technologists, attendees came together to learn, experiment and connect in one of the most dynamic professional communities anywhere.”

Global Reach

The 2025 NAB Show New York drew 11,500 registered attendees from 95 countries, reinforcing its status as the East Coast’s leading event for media, entertainment and technology, while 248 reporters or members of the media were credentialed. Roughly 10% of attendees came from outside the U.S., and 62% were first-time participants — evidence of the Show’s expanding international reach and a fresh wave of creators, producers and decision-makers.

Show Trends and Exhibits

The 2025 NAB Show New York reflected the accelerating evolution of media and entertainment, showcasing how technology and creativity continue to reshape the industry. Artificial intelligence, the creator economy and new sports-media workflows were among the most visible forces driving innovation across the Javits Center.

The show featured 260 exhibitors and sponsors, including 51 first-time companies, spanning nearly 39,000 square feet of exhibit space — roughly the size of seven NBA basketball courts. Demonstrations highlighted AI-enabled production and editing tools, workflow automation and data-driven storytelling, alongside live-shopping and creator-commerce activations that brought platform strategy to life.

On the floor: solutions and demos from brands such as Amagi, AWS, Avid, B&H, Blackmagic Design, Canon U.S.A., Chyron, Dell Technologies, Evertz, Fujifilm North America, Grass Valley, Haivision, Harmonic, Panasonic Connect, Ross Video and Sony Electronics.

Hands-on: The FUJIFILM Creator Loaner Program allowed attendees to test the latest cameras and lenses beyond the Show floor.

Creator commerce live: Puff Media's TikTok Shop activation showcased real-time creator–brand collaboration and social selling.

“New York is the largest media market in the world. The audience here is everybody you want to speak to.”

— Alex Keighley, Senior Vice President, Sales, Grass Valley

Top Speakers and Sessions

NAB Show New York brought together industry thought leaders from broadcast, streaming, sports and digital media for two days of conversations on innovation, trust, and technology.

Day One — Broadcast and Trust in the AI Era

Sessions focused on how automation and emerging technology are reshaping journalism, production and local broadcasting, while preserving public confidence in trusted news sources. “The Future of Journalism” and related programs explored ethics, policy and revenue strategies for an AI-driven newsroom, accompanied by the release of new NAB data on public attitudes toward AI and media trust.

“Most people — and the data backs this — wildly trust their local broadcaster more than any other type of media. There's actually a split in their minds between the mainstream news and their local ‘WTV,’ whatever it is. They trust their local news stations.”

— Sara Fischer, Media Correspondent, Axios

Featured speakers included:

Brian Stelter , chief media analyst, CNN

, chief media analyst, CNN Oliver Darcy , founder and author, Status

, founder and author, Status Sara Fischer , media correspondent, Axios

, media correspondent, Axios Patrick Healy , assistant managing editor, The New York Times

, assistant managing editor, The New York Times Curtis LeGeyt , president and CEO, National Association of Broadcasters

, president and CEO, National Association of Broadcasters Executives from E.W. Scripps, FOX Corp., Hearst Television, Nexstar, Sinclair and Tegna

Panels on Local TV Strategies and the Radio + Podcast Interactive Forum extended the discussion to new revenue models, AI-enhanced workflows and the enduring importance of community-based newsrooms.

Day Two — Creators, Commerce and Culture

Thursday’s programming turned to the fast-growing creator economy and how platforms, brands and talent are redefining storytelling, style and partnerships. “Creator Day” sessions explored audience growth, monetization and authentic collaboration across social and streaming channels — while fashion leaders joined the conversation to examine how digital influence is reshaping brand identity and consumer engagement.

Featured speakers included:

Shira Lazar , host and founder, "What’s Trending"

, host and founder, "What’s Trending" Dylan Huey , CEO, Reach Influence

, CEO, Reach Influence Zach Blank , head of content, Chef Nick DiGiovanni YouTube Channel

, head of content, Chef Nick DiGiovanni YouTube Channel Nancy Dubuc , executive chair, TOGETHXR

, executive chair, TOGETHXR Kati Fernandez , chief content officer, TOGETHXR

, chief content officer, TOGETHXR Priya Rao , executive editor, "The Business of Fashion"

, executive editor, "The Business of Fashion" Claire Stern Milch , digital director, "ELLE"

, digital director, "ELLE" Lydia Fotiadou , head of digital fashion and beauty, Creative Artists Agency (CAA)

, head of digital fashion and beauty, Creative Artists Agency (CAA) Catherine Newman , chief marketing and communications officer, U.S. Soccer Federation

, chief marketing and communications officer, U.S. Soccer Federation David Wright , chief commercial officer, U.S. Soccer Federation

, chief commercial officer, U.S. Soccer Federation Stu Holden, lead soccer analyst, FOX Sports

Marconi Awards

The festivities began the night before the Show’s opening with the Marconi Radio Awards on Oct. 21, honoring excellence across the radio industry and serving as the unofficial kickoff to NAB Show New York. The celebration set the tone for two days of innovation and inspiration that followed at the Javits Center.

