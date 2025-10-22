Excellence on the Airwaves: NAB Celebrates 2025 Marconi Award Winners in New York City

New York, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) this evening celebrated the 2025 NAB Marconi Radio Awards, honoring excellence and performance in radio during a lively ceremony at the Edison Ballroom on the eve of NAB Show New York.

Presented by NAB and sponsored by Xperi, the event was hosted by Danielle Monaro and Medha Gandhi, co-hosts of “Elvis Duran and the Morning Show,” and featured a special appearance by Grammy Award-winning producer and radio host DJ Scratch.

Established in 1989 and named for inventor and Nobel Prize winner Guglielmo Marconi, the NAB Marconi Radio Awards honor radio stations and on-air personalities demonstrating outstanding achievement and service to their communities.

The 2025 ceremony drew a standing-room-only crowd of broadcasters, executives and creators from across the industry, celebrating the enduring impact of radio.

This year’s NAB Marconi Radio Award winners are:

Legendary Station of the Year

WMMR-FM, Philadelphia, Pa.



Legendary Radio Manager of the Year

Nick Martin, Big River Broadcasting Corp, Florence, Ala.



Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year

Colin Cowherd, Premiere Radio Networks, Inc., Los Angeles, Calif.



Major Market Personality of the Year

Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison, WMMR-FM, Philadelphia, Pa.



Large Market Personality of the Year

Mitch Albom, WJR-AM, Detroit, Mich.



Medium Market Personality of the Year

Larry Hansgen, WHIO-FM, Dayton, Ohio



Small Market Personality of the Year

Mark Starling, WWNC-AM, Asheville, N.C.



Major Market Station of the Year

WMMR-FM, Philadelphia, Pa.



Large Market Station of the Year

KDKA-FM, Pittsburgh, Pa.



Medium Market Station of the Year

KRMG-FM, Tulsa, Okla.



Small Market Station of the Year

WTAW-AM, College Station, Texas



Best Radio Podcast of the Year

"Behind the Song", Hubbard Broadcasting, Chicago, Ill. AC Station of the Year

WWBX-FM, Boston, Mass.



CHR Station of the Year

WDJX-FM, Louisville, Ky.



Classic Hits Station of the Year

WOMC-FM, Detroit, Mich.



College Radio Station of the Year

WRHU-FM, Hofstra University, Hempstead, N.Y.



Country Station of the Year

KYGO-FM, Denver, Colo.



News/Talk Station of the Year

WBAL-AM, Baltimore, Md.



Religious Station of the Year

WPZE-FM, Atlanta, Ga.



Rock Station of the Year

WDRV-FM, Chicago, Ill.



Spanish Language Station of the Year

WMIA-FM, Miami, Fla.



Sports Station of the Year

WXYT-FM, Detroit, Mich.



Urban Station of the Year

KMJQ-FM, Houston, Texas.

Marconi finalists were selected by a committee of broadcasters, and the winners were determined by the NAB Marconi Radio Awards Selection Academy.

About NAB Show New York

NAB Show New York is held at the epicenter of live media, entertainment and brand storytelling for content creators and media production experts. Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters taking place on Oct. 22–23, 2025, at the Javits Center, NAB Show New York is the premier East Coast event for anyone creating content for social media, live streaming, broadcast, film or user-generated content. NAB Show New York is the ultimate destination for storytellers delivering the tools, technologies, resources and connections to amplify your message and elevate your craft. Learn more at NABShowNY.com.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America’s broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.