IKO Launches Beyond™: A Comprehensive Sustainability Program Focused on Environment, People, and Business

Toronto, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IKO, a global leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industry, today announced the launch of Beyond™, a formalized sustainability program designed to integrate responsible practices across the company’s entire value chain – from sourcing and operations to distribution, installation, product use, and end-of-life.

The launch coincides with the debut of the IKO Beyond website ikobeyond.com, a central hub for the company’s sustainability information, initiatives, and resources. The platform will showcase existing programs, strategic partnerships, and innovative solutions rooted in IKO’s core values of Sharing Knowledge, Performance, Integrity, Humility, Long-Term Thinking, and Agility.

“Beyond reflects how IKO has always approached business – with integrity, foresight, and a responsibility to do more than the minimum,” said Darren Rafter, Director of Sustainability at IKO North America. “It’s about building on the sustainable practices we’ve already embedded and continuing to weave them into everyday decision making.”



With over 70 years of operations, 35 manufacturing plants worldwide, and distribution in 96 countries, IKO is leveraging its vertically integrated supply chain to drive sustainability impact across North America through Beyond. The program is structured around three core pillars:

Environment – Investing in environmental efficiency, recycling programs, and responsible material sourcing to reduce raw material requirements and waste generation.

– Investing in environmental efficiency, recycling programs, and responsible material sourcing to reduce raw material requirements and waste generation. People – Advancing health, safety, and community programs, as well as employee development and people focused programs.

– Advancing health, safety, and community programs, as well as employee development and people focused programs. Business – Embedding ethical governance, responsibility and innovation-led R&D to ensure long-term resilience and accountability.

“Beyond is more than a program name – it’s a reflection of our values in action,” says David Koschitzky, CEO of IKO North America. “Values that have guided us for generations; long term, integrity, and performance. This is the right thing to do, now, and in the future.”

From quarrying and processing roofing granules to extruding and printing wrapping, IKO maintains unmatched control over the lifecycle of our materials. The new IKO Beyond website, now live at ikobeyond.com offers access to environmental declarations, sustainability initiatives, news and resources for contractors, customers, and community partners.

Looking ahead, IKO plans to expand its sustainability projects, including new developments in waste reduction and energy efficiency. The company will also continue to strengthen its relationships with industry leaders through its ongoing partnerships with organizations such as the Canada Green Building Council (CAGBC) and the Construction & Demolition Recycling Association (CDRA), while forging new collaborations across the industry.

About IKO

IKO is a worldwide leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industry for residential and commercial markets. A vertically integrated company, IKO operates more than 35 manufacturing plants throughout North America and Europe. IKO is a family-owned business established in 1951.

www.iko.com/na



About IKO Beyond™

IKO Beyond is IKO’s comprehensive sustainability program focused on Environment, People, and Business, rooted in IKO’s core values of Sharing Knowledge, Performance, Integrity, Humility, Long-Term Thinking, and Agility. IKO is a proud member of organizations such as the Canada Green Building Council (CAGBC) and the Construction & Demolition Recycling Association (CDRA), collaborating to advance industry-wide progress on sustainability objectives.

ikobeyond.com

