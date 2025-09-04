SEGG Media Reintroduces Lottery.com as U.S. States See iLottery Growth Ahead of Historic $1.7 Billion Jackpot

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (“SEGG Media” or the “Company”), a sports, entertainment and gaming conglomerate that owns Sports.com, Concerts.com, and Lottery.com, announces the US reintroduction of its flagship brand, Lottery.com. The reintroduction through affiliate partnerships will be supported by a nationwide rewards platform aimed at engaging digital-first lottery players while using its brand power to boost state lottery revenues. The Company has begun the process of securing official affiliate relationships with the state lotteries of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Virgina.

iLottery is expanding rapidly across markets, and the numbers speak for themselves:

In Pennsylvania , the iLottery platform achieved over $1 billion in annual online/mobile sales within two years of its launch—a record-breaking debut for the North American digital lottery market, (Spectrum Gaming Capital, June 3, 2023)

, iLottery became available online starting July 1, 2020. During its first 12 months, online sales surpassed . (Spectrum Gaming Capital, June 3, 2023) In Michigan, the iLottery program has become a mature digital driver. In its first full year (FY 2016), online sales were $146 million and by FY 2019 had surged 320% to $613 million in gross sales; that represents a striking compound growth in just three years. Additionally, as of FY 2023, this mature platform contributed more than $1 billion to Michigan’s School Aid Fund, with over 2.2 million registered users—roughly 28% of Michigan adults—and accounting for more than 1.1 million unique purchasers. (Michigan.gov, August 2024)



These statistics underscore the booming digital lottery ecosystems in the affiliate states—making SEGG Media’s renewed Lottery.com initiative both timely and strategically sound.

By potentially aligning with established iLottery programs in these high-performing states, SEGG Media positions itself as a collaborative partner—delivering value to state lotteries and digital-savvy players alike. The rewards platform, launching in phases later this year, is designed to drive player engagement and reinforce community investments funded by lottery proceeds.

“The excitement surrounding Saturday’s Powerball estimated $1.7 Billion jackpot is exactly why we accelerated our timeframe to reintroduce the Lottery.com in the US market,” said Gregory Potts, COO of SEGG Media. “Lottery.com is a globally recognized brand. Reintroducing it now allows us to capitalize on historic demand, support the individual state lotteries, and deliver long-term value for our shareholders.”

The rewards program will roll out in phases beginning later this year, with participating states and retailers announced in the coming weeks. SEGG Media is committed to compliance with all applicable state and federal regulations while promoting responsible gaming.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com and Lottery.com. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “initiatives,” “continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to secure additional capital resources; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to complete acquisitions; the Company’s ability to remain in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules; and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

