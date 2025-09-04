K9 Power Recognized As “Overall Pet Healthcare Company of the Year” In 2025 Pet Innovation Awards

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Pet Innovation Awards today announced that K9 Power, provider of health and wellness supplements for dogs, has been awarded “Overall Pet Healthcare Company of the Year” in the 7th annual Awards program. The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry.

K9 Power® creates nutritional supplements for dogs that build health and longevity. Prioritizing quality, K9 Power’s formulations are created using the best available research and manufactured with the appropriate amount of high-quality ingredients. Each canine supplement improves dogs' health, treats issues, promotes longevity, and prevents problems before they arise. Crafted by experts with PhDs in animal nutrition and endorsed by veterinarians, K9 Power supplements cover a range of issues, including Skin & Coat, Joint Support, Puppy & Mother, Performance, Digestion/Immunity, Multi-System, Senior Dog and Hydration.

Each ingredient is used in the correct amounts to yield optimal results. These include Collagen Type I & II, Hyperimmunized egg, Proprietary immune and anti-inflammatory blends, ProbioSEB Duo™ symbiotic, Chelated Trace Minerals, Curcumin, Yucca root, Bilberry extract, Islandic kelp, Ginkgo biloba, Salmon oil and Cod liver oil, Epicor® postbiotic, Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10), Green lipped mussel, and hyaluronic acid. The company’s Show Stopper®, for example, promotes healthy skin and coat, delivering a complete solution that supports dogs with sensitive or itchy skin. Rich in omega fatty acids and antioxidants, it aids dogs experiencing seasonal allergies.

K9 Power is a NASC Member, and all products have been third-party tested. The products are powder-based and designed to be added to food or water. The powders are highly palatable, making it easy to feed and increasing bioavailability. In addition, the K9Power team provides real-time, expert customer service for personalized recommendations.

“We believe that nutrition is the single most important factor contributing to the quality of your cherished companion's life. For more than two decades, we have served as a partner to pet parents, building long-term partnerships and supporting the well-being of their pet,” said Gerard Coughlin, CEO of K9 Power. “We’re so pleased to receive this award from Pet Innovation. We view nutrition as a serious concern, and we will continue developing supplements that are formulated according to health and wellness principles based on science and the needs of every type of canine and their stages of the life cycle.”

Household pets are living longer, healthier lives due to new advances in the Pet Care space. $69.36 billion accounts for the total US pet industry expenditure, and with the humanization of pets, pet owners are looking for products and services that keep their pets healthy and add to their everyday well-being, just as with any member of the family. From vitamins and supplements, food and treats, to pet insurance and overall pet health, the pet care industry is expanding rapidly. The Pet Innovation Awards Program highlights the most innovative solutions and products shaping the future of pet care, from nutrition and wellness to grooming and safety.

“Impeccable quality is a definite hallmark of the K9-Power brand. The best thing we can do for our dogs is give them a healthy start in life and keep them healthy through their lifetime. Though there are many ways to do that, nutrition for all life stages offers balanced support for a happier, healthier dog,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “This company is extremely passionate about creating nutritional supplements for dogs that will build health, happiness, mental attitude and longevity. For all of this and their top-of-the-line quality, we’re thrilled to name K9 Power ‘Overall Pet Healthcare Company of the Year!’”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Housing, Toys, Training, Retailers & Services and more. The 2025 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

About K9Power

At K9-Power® we believe that nutrition is the single most important factor contributing to the quality of your cherished companion’s life. We are passionate about creating nutritional supplements for dogs that will build health, wellness, happiness, and longevity. Impeccable quality has been the hallmark of the K9-Power brand for more than two decades.

We strive to provide your dog with the highest quality ingredients and nutrients and for two decades we have earned the trust of the most discerning dog enthusiasts. We believe sourcing ingredients in natural ways is far better for your dog’s overall health and well-being, and, because of this, you will never find by-products, fillers, soy, gluten, artificial coloring or artificial flavors in our dog supplements. If it’s not good enough for you, it’s not good enough for your pet!

K9-Power is a family-owned business, our manufacturing facility and distribution center are both located in the USA. Our manufacturing facility is USDA and Organic certified, FDA registered, cGMP certified, and UL certified. We are proud to use only the purest ingredients from premier human-grade suppliers that meet all GMP (good manufacturing practices). K9-Power adheres to the strict ingredient requirements of the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC). Meeting the highest quality standards has always been, and will always remain, the hallmark of K9-Power®.

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Pet Innovation Awards

Travis@petinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475