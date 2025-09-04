Mata Magallanes Oeste/Cañadon Ramirez

Oslo, 4 September 2025

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA ("Interoil") informs that Petrominera S.E. (“Petrominera”), an instrumentality of the Province of Chubut, Argentina, has decided to terminate the joint venture agreement entered into between Petrominera, Interoil and Selva Maria Oil S.A. (“SMO”, and together with Interoil, the “Private Companies”). Such contract regulates the relationship between such parties, as members of the joint venture, in connection with the exploration and exploitation of the areas Mata Magallanes Oeste and Cañadon Ramirez, both located in the Province of Chubut.

Petrominera’s termination is purported to be based upon alleged failures of the Private Companies to meet their obligations. The Company is assessing with its counsel appropriate courses of action to challenge its legality and to restore its rights.

