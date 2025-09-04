Jane Lynch to be Honored with Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s Most Prestigious Award

DENVER, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) is honored to announce that Jane Lynch will receive GLOBAL’s most prestigious award, the Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award, on Saturday, October 18 at the annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show. Lynch, a five-time Emmy, two-time SAG Award, and Golden Globe winner, will join actor Kevin Iannucci in receiving this important recognition.

From 2009 to 2015 Lynch starred as Sue Sylvester in the acclaimed musical comedy series Glee where her character has family members with Down syndrome and a close relationship with her secretary, Becky Jackson, who also has Down syndrome. Becky is played by actress Lauren Potter. Lynch has been in hit TV series, films, and won accolades on Broadway. Most recently she starred in Only Murders in the Building and hosts the game show The Weakest Link. She is a longtime supporter of several causes, including LGBTQ+ rights and advocacy for individuals with Down syndrome and other disabilities.

Past recipients of the Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award include Jamie Foxx, Woody Harrelson, DeOndra Dixon, Madison Tevlin, Bobby Farrelly, Sophia Sanchez, Caterina Scorsone, Eric Dane, Jamie Brewer, Colin Farrell, Tim Harris, John Lynch, Zack Gottsagen, John C. McGinley, Karen Gaffney, Eva Longoria, Frank Stephens, Kyra Phillips, Marián Ávila and Beverly Johnson.

The full slate of celebrities includes previously announced two-time academy Award-nominated actor Jeremy Renner, award-winning film and TV actor John C. McGinley, and model and actress Amanda Booth. Today, GLOBAL also announced the following exciting additions to their fashion show roster: Lauren Potter from Glee, Sarah Bock from Severance, Beverley Mitchell from 7th Heaven, Max Carver from The Batman, Shelley Hennig from Fluxx, Alexis Floyd from Grey’s Anatomy and Inventing Anna, model and entrepreneur Beverly Johnson, and Matthew Von der Ahe and James Keith from the hit film Champions. Emmy® and Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist Phil Lipof will co-emcee alongside his award-winning anchor from 9News, Kim Christiansen. Denver Broncos Cheerleaders Brittany and Sophia will be part of the fashion show lineup.

GLOBAL’s award-winning event is the largest fundraiser for people with Down syndrome in the world. Co-chaired by Jay Mills & Kiana Akina, and Andy & Meg Kaugh, it will be held at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel on Saturday, October 18, 2025. Proceeds will benefit GLOBAL’s life-saving and transformative research and medical care. Space is limited so purchase your tables and tickets today!

The event will also honor 2025 GLOBAL Ambassador Guion Macsovits. Guion is a 19-year-old Freshman at Regis University who is known for his contagious smile and kindness. Whether whipping up a delicious smoothie, challenging his friends to push up competitions, or exploring the world, Guion brings joy to all he does. His strength and courageousness are the inspiration behind the children’s book, Guion the Lion.

The evening will feature exclusive silent and live auction items, a sumptuous reception and sit-down dinner, and the inspiring fashion show featuring celebrities and 20+ beautiful and brilliant models with Down syndrome.

The Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show is the largest Down syndrome fundraiser in the world with over 1,400 attendees. Proceeds go to GLOBAL’s life-saving research and medical care through its affiliates – Linda Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, Colorado University Alzheimer’s and Cognition Center, and Anna and John J. Sie Center for Down Syndrome, all on the Anschutz Medical Campus.

Various levels of Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show tickets, table sponsorships (including VIP levels), and model sponsorships are available at www.bebeautifulbeyourself.org.

For celebrity interviews, additional information, imagery, or to cover the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, please contact trishdavis0707@gmail.com. For more information on the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, please visit www.globaldownsyndrome.org.

About Global Down Syndrome Foundation

The Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) is the largest non-profit in the U.S. working to save lives and dramatically improve health outcomes for people with Down syndrome. GLOBAL established the first Down syndrome research institute and supports over 400 scientists and over 2,500 patients with Down syndrome from 33 states and 10 countries.

Working closely with Congress and the National Institutes of Health, GLOBAL is the lead advocacy organization in the U.S. for Down syndrome research and care. GLOBAL has a membership of over 120 Down syndrome organizations worldwide, and is part of a network of Affiliates – the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, the Sie Center for Down Syndrome, the University of Colorado Alzheimer’s and Cognition Center – all on the Anschutz Medical Campus, and the GLOBAL Adult Down Syndrome Clinic at Denver Health.

GLOBAL’s widely circulated medical publications include Global Medical Care Guidelines for Adults with Down Syndrome, Prenatal & Newborn Down Syndrome Information, and the award-winning magazine Down Syndrome World TM. GLOBAL also organizes the annual AcceptAbility Gala in Washington DC, and the annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, the largest Down syndrome fundraiser in the world. Visit globaldownsyndrome.org and follow us on social media Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Attachments