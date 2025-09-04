ServiceTitan Announces Strategic Partnership With Roto-Rooter

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTitan (Nasdaq: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades, today announced a strategic partnership with Roto-Rooter , the largest provider of plumbing, drain cleaning, and water cleanup services in North America. This new partnership will equip Roto-Rooter’s vast network of company-owned branches throughout the U.S. with ServiceTitan’s industry-leading technology to drive business growth and profitability, while continuing to deliver on Roto-Rooter’s commitment to innovation and exceptional service.

“For nearly a century, Roto-Rooter has been a gold standard in plumbing and customer care,” said Ara Mahdessian, co-founder and CEO of ServiceTitan. “Through this new partnership, ServiceTitan’s enterprise-grade platform will deliver outsized ROI by helping Roto-Rooter unlock new levels of efficiency and growth so they can achieve their ambitious business goals. That means creating new revenue opportunities, streamlining operations at scale, and empowering technicians to deliver an unmatched customer experience. As the operating system that powers the trades, ServiceTitan is proud to partner with Roto-Rooter and set a new standard for excellence across the entire industry.”

In addition to its core residential plumbing and drain business, Roto-Rooter has a strong presence across multiple verticals, including commercial plumbing and drain services, water restoration, sewer repair and replacement, water softening & filtration, and more.

“Ever since our founder, Samuel Blanc, invented the world’s first electric sewer cleaning machine more than 90 years ago, Roto-Rooter has remained at the forefront of technological innovation within our industry,” said Robert Goldschmidt, President of Roto-Rooter. “We believe our partnership with ServiceTitan is the next step in our legacy of innovation. Now, thousands of our field employees and office staff will be able to harness the power of ServiceTitan’s best-in-class technology, helping to increase efficiency, automation, and standardization across most of the departments within our nationwide network. As a result, our teams will have more time to focus on our most important job, delivering outstanding industry-leading service to our customers,” he added.

This partnership represents a new chapter, expanding the impact of ServiceTitan’s technology through Roto-Rooter’s three national call centers and its entire network of branch locations, which serve the largest metro areas in the United States.

For more information about ServiceTitan, visit https://www.servicetitan.com .

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is the software platform that powers trades businesses. The company’s cloud-based, end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running.

About Roto-Rooter

Founded in 1935, Roto-Rooter is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chemed Corporation (NYSE CHE), and is the largest provider of plumbing, drain cleaning, and water cleanup services in North America. Roto-Rooter provides services to homeowners and businesses in 121-company-owned territories, and more than 345 franchise territories in the U.S. and Canada. For more information about Roto-Rooter, visit https://www.rotorooter.com

© 2025 ServiceTitan. All rights reserved. ServiceTitan, the ServiceTitan logo, and all ServiceTitan product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of ServiceTitan, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other brand names and marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This press release contains forward-looking statements based on information available as of the date of this release. All statements other than statements of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Outcomes may materially differ from those discussed within this release. Neither party undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Press Contact

Max Wertheimer

ServiceTitan, Inc.

Press@servicetitan.com