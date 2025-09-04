eGain Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results and $20 Million Stock Repurchase Program Expansion

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (Nasdaq: EGAN), the AI knowledge management platform for service, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended June 30, 2025.

“We are pleased to close fiscal 2025 with solid bookings and strong profitability,” said Ashu Roy, eGain’s CEO. “With one of our largest deals ever signed this quarter and healthy demand in the pipeline, we are well-positioned to capture the compelling opportunity in AI CX automation powered by trusted knowledge.”

Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $23.2 million, up 11% sequentially and 3% year over year.

GAAP net income was $30.9 million, or $1.13 per share on a basic basis and $1.11 per share on a diluted basis, compared to GAAP net income of $1.5 million, or $0.05 per share on a basic and diluted basis, in Q4 2024. This includes the impact of a tax benefit of approximately $29.0 million from the release of a majority of the company’s valuation allowance in Q4 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA was $4.5 million, a 19% margin, compared to $2.4 million, an 11% margin in Q4 2024.

Total shares repurchased were approximately 630,000 at an average price of $5.97 per share, totaling $3.8 million.

Fiscal 2025 Full Year Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $88.4 million, down 5% year over year.

GAAP net income was $32.3 million, or $1.15 per share on a basic basis and $1.13 per share on a diluted basis, compared to GAAP net income of $7.8 million, or $0.25 per share on a basic and diluted basis. This includes the impact of a tax benefit of approximately $29.0 million from the release of a majority of the company’s valuation allowance in fiscal 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA was $8.6 million, a 10% margin, compared to $11.2 million, a 12% margin in fiscal 2024.

Cash provided by operations for fiscal 2025 was $5.3 million, or an operating cash flow margin of 6%.

Total cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2025 were $62.9 million, compared to $70.0 million as of June 30, 2024.

Total shares repurchased were approximately 2,616,000 at an average price of $6.03 per share, totaling $15.8 million.

Fiscal 2026 First Quarter and Fiscal 2026 Financial Guidance

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026 ending September 30, 2025, eGain expects:

Total revenue of between $23.0 million to $23.5 million.

GAAP net income of $900,000 to $1.6 million, or $0.03 to $0.06 per share. Includes stock-based compensation expense of approximately $800,000. Includes warrant expense of approximately $1.4 million.

Non-GAAP net income of $3.1 million to $3.8 million, or $0.11 to $0.14 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $3.7 million to $4.4 million, or margin of 16% to 19%.

For the fiscal 2026 full year ending June 30, 2026, eGain expects:

Total revenue of between $90.5 million to $92.0 million.

GAAP net income of $3.5 million to $5.0 million, or $0.13 to $0.18 per share. Includes stock-based compensation expense of approximately $3.4 million. Includes warrant expense of approximately $1.4 million.

Non-GAAP net income of $8.3 million to $9.8 million, or $0.30 to $0.36 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $10.4 million to $11.9 million, or margin of 11% to 13%.

Guidance Assumption:

Weighted average shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 27.5 million for each of the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and for the full fiscal year 2026.



Stock Repurchase Program

eGain also announced today that its Board of Directors approved a $20 million increase in its stock repurchase program, bringing the aggregate amount eGain may purchase from $40 million to $60 million of its outstanding common stock. The stock repurchase program will be funded using existing cash or future cash flows.

“Our strong balance sheet allows us to focus on driving long-term shareholder value. This increased authorization underscores our belief that our shares are undervalued and demonstrates our confidence in the AI knowledge market opportunity,” said Ashu Roy, eGain’s CEO.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental information relating to eGain’s operating results, including adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income, adjusted for the impact of depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, interest income, net, provision for income taxes, benefit from income taxes related to the release of valuation allowance, other expense, net and severance and related charges. Non-GAAP net income measure is adjusted for benefit from income taxes related to the release of valuation allowance and stock-based compensation expense. eGain’s management has analyzed the effect of these non-GAAP adjustments on our benefit from (provision for) income taxes and believes the change in our benefit from (provision for) income taxes would be substantial due to these non-GAAP adjustments including the release of the full valuation allowance for all U.S. deferred tax assets except California net operating losses and research and development credits. Non-GAAP results are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. eGain’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis and for budgeting and planning purposes. eGain believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors, and that it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in our financial and operational decision-making. Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release. eGain urges investors to review the reconciliation and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. In addition, this press release includes eGain’s projected non-GAAP net income for future periods, a non-GAAP measure used to describe eGain’s expected performance. We have not presented a reconciliation to eGain’s projected net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, because the reconciliation could not be prepared without unreasonable effort. The information necessary to prepare the reconciliation is not available on a forward-looking basis and cannot be accurately predicted. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the calculation of the comparable GAAP financial measure.

Conference Call Information

About eGain

eGain AI Knowledge Hub helps businesses improve experience and reduce cost by delivering trusted, consumable answers. Visit www.eGain.com for more info.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation: our financial guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2026 full year ending June 30, 2026; our focus; demand for our products and market opportunity; our sales pipeline; and our belief that our shares are undervalued. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements, including future financial guidance, involves risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make, including our ability to achieve our targets for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2026 full year ending June 30, 2026. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to: risks to our business, operating results, and financial condition; the pace of technological advancements in generative AI and the adaptability of our services to incorporate these advancements; market demand for AI-enabled solutions; risks associated with new product releases and new services and products features; risks that customer demand may fluctuate or decrease; risks that we are unable to collect unbilled contractual commitments, particularly in the current economic environment; risks that our lengthy sales cycles may negatively affect our operating results; currency risks; our ability to capitalize on customer engagement; risks related to our reliance on a relatively small number of customers for a substantial portion of our revenue; our ability to compete successfully and manage growth; our ability to develop and expand strategic and third-party distribution channels; risks related to our international operations; our ability to continue to innovate; our strategy of making investments in sales to drive growth; general political or destabilizing events, including war, intensified international hostilities, conflict or acts of terrorism; the effect of legislative initiatives or proposals, statutory changes, governmental or other applicable regulations and/or changes in industry requirements, including those addressing data privacy, cyber-security and cross-border data transfers; and other risks detailed from time to time in eGain’s public filings, including eGain’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation and do not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

eGain Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except par value data)

(unaudited)

June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 62,909 $ 70,003 Restricted cash 8 8 Accounts receivable, less provision for credit losses of $7 and $59 as of June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively 32,775 31,731 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net 1,148 1,272 Prepaid expenses 2,841 2,915 Other current assets 886 1,195 Total current assets 100,567 107,124 Property and equipment, net 670 441 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,530 3,811 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net of current portion 1,460 1,779 Goodwill 13,186 13,186 Other assets, net 28,592 1,511 Total assets $ 148,005 $ 127,852 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,596 $ 2,725 Accrued compensation 6,749 7,642 Accrued liabilities 2,821 5,078 Operating lease liabilities 1,220 1,179 Deferred revenue 48,765 45,989 Total current liabilities 62,151 62,613 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 1,766 3,280 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 2,449 2,592 Other long-term liabilities 908 871 Total liabilities 67,274 69,356 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value per share – authorized: 60,000 shares; issued: 33,237 and 32,698 shares; outstanding: 27,083 and 29,160 shares as of June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. 33 33 Additional paid-in capital 411,253 407,416 Treasury stock, at cost: 6,154 and 3,538 common shares as of June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (38,812 ) (23,031 ) Notes receivable from stockholders — (21 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (336 ) (2,240 ) Accumulated deficit (291,407 ) (323,661 ) Total stockholders’ equity 80,731 58,496 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 148,005 $ 127,852





eGain Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue: SaaS $ 21,691 $ 20,439 $ 81,921 $ 85,082 Professional services 1,543 2,023 6,510 7,721 Total revenue 23,234 22,462 88,431 92,803 Cost of revenue: Cost of SaaS 4,233 4,871 17,975 19,514 Cost of professional services 2,121 2,035 8,448 8,078 Total cost of revenue 6,354 6,906 26,423 27,592 Gross profit 16,880 15,556 62,008 65,211 Operating expenses: Research and development 6,961 6,679 29,604 26,626 Sales and marketing 4,641 5,214 19,356 22,115 General and administrative 2,031 2,471 8,615 10,499 Total operating expenses 13,633 14,364 57,575 59,240 Income from operations 3,247 1,192 4,433 5,971 Interest income, net 440 865 2,469 3,798 Other expense, net (390 ) (38 ) (1,265 ) (51 ) Income before income tax benefit (provision) 3,297 2,019 5,637 9,718 Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 27,568 (513 ) 26,617 (1,938 ) Net income $ 30,865 $ 1,506 $ 32,254 $ 7,780 Per share information: Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.13 $ 0.05 $ 1.15 $ 0.25 Diluted $ 1.11 $ 0.05 $ 1.13 $ 0.25 Weighted-average shares used in computation: Basic 27,324 29,724 28,161 30,840 Diluted 27,750 30,302 28,650 31,468 Summary of stock-based compensation included in the costs and expenses above: Cost of revenue $ 186 $ 313 $ 865 $ 1,237 Research and development 117 329 640 1,424 Sales and marketing 75 169 352 645 General and administrative 118 205 592 1,223 Total stock-based compensation $ 496 $ 1,016 $ 2,449 $ 4,529





eGain Corporation

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Income from operations $ 3,247 $ 1,192 $ 4,433 $ 5,971 Add: Stock-based compensation 496 1,016 2,449 4,529 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 3,743 $ 2,208 $ 6,882 $ 10,500





Three Months Ended Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 30,865 $ 1,506 $ 32,254 $ 7,780 Add: Depreciation and amortization 77 91 340 387 Stock-based compensation expense 496 1,016 2,449 4,529 Interest income, net (440 ) (865 ) (2,469 ) (3,798 ) Provision for income taxes 1,396 513 2,347 1,938 Benefit from income taxes related to the release of valuation allowance (28,964 ) — (28,964 ) — Other expense, net 390 38 1,265 51 Severance and related charges 648 104 1,407 351 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,468 $ 2,403 $ 8,629 $ 11,238





Three Months Ended Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 30,865 $ 1,506 $ 32,254 $ 7,780 Add: Benefit from income taxes related to the release of valuation allowance (28,964 ) — (28,964 ) — Stock-based compensation 496 1,016 2,449 4,529 Non-GAAP net income $ 2,397 $ 2,522 $ 5,739 $ 12,309 Per share information: Non-GAAP earnings per share: Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.08 $ 0.20 $ 0.40 Diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.08 $ 0.20 $ 0.39 Weighted-average shares used in computation: Basic 27,324 29,724 28,161 30,840 Diluted 27,750 30,302 28,650 31,468





eGain Corporation

Other GAAP to Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Information

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Growth Rates Constant Currency Growth Rates [1] 2025 2024 Revenue: GAAP SaaS $ 21,691 $ 20,439 6% 5% GAAP professional services 1,543 2,023 (24%) (25%) Total GAAP revenue $ 23,234 $ 22,462 3% 2% Cost of Revenue: GAAP SaaS $ 4,233 $ 4,871 Non-GAAP SaaS $ 4,233 $ 4,871 GAAP professional services $ 2,121 $ 2,035 Add back: Stock-based compensation (186 ) (313 ) Non-GAAP professional services $ 1,935 $ 1,722 GAAP total cost of revenue $ 6,354 $ 6,906 Add back: Stock-based compensation (186 ) (313 ) Non-GAAP total cost of revenue $ 6,168 $ 6,593 (6%) (7%) Gross Profit: Non-GAAP SaaS $ 17,458 $ 15,568 Non-GAAP professional services (392 ) 301 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 17,066 $ 15,869 8% 6% Operating expenses: GAAP research and development $ 6,961 $ 6,679 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (117 ) (329 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 6,844 $ 6,350 8% 7% GAAP sales and marketing $ 4,641 $ 5,214 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (75 ) (169 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 4,566 $ 5,045 (9%) (11%) GAAP general and administrative $ 2,031 $ 2,471 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (118 ) (205 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 1,913 $ 2,266 (16%) (17%) GAAP operating expenses $ 13,633 $ 14,364 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (310 ) (703 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 13,323 $ 13,661 (2%) (3%)

[1] Constant currency growth rates presented are derived from converting the current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars into U.S. Dollars at the exchange rates in effect during the prior period presented rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period.

eGain Corporation

Other GAAP to Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Information

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Year Ended

June 30, Growth Rates Constant Currency Growth Rates [1] 2025 2024 Revenue: GAAP SaaS $ 81,921 $ 85,082 (4%) (4%) GAAP professional services 6,510 7,721 (16%) (16%) Total GAAP revenue $ 88,431 $ 92,803 (5%) (5%) Cost of Revenue: GAAP SaaS $ 17,975 $ 19,514 Non-GAAP SaaS $ 17,975 $ 19,514 GAAP professional services $ 8,448 $ 8,078 Add back: Stock-based compensation (865) (1,237) Non-GAAP professional services $ 7,583 $ 6,841 GAAP total cost of revenue $ 26,423 $ 27,592 Add back: Stock-based compensation (865) (1,237) Non-GAAP total cost of revenue $ 25,558 $ 26,355 (3%) (3%) Gross Profit: Non-GAAP SaaS $ 63,946 $ 65,568 Non-GAAP professional services (1,073) 880 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 62,873 $ 66,448 (5%) (6%) Operating expenses: GAAP research and development $ 29,604 $ 26,626 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (640) (1,424) Non-GAAP research and development $ 28,964 $ 25,202 15% 15% GAAP sales and marketing $ 19,356 $ 22,115 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (352) (645) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 19,004 $ 21,470 (11%) (12%) GAAP general and administrative $ 8,615 $ 10,499 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (592) (1,223) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 8,023 $ 9,276 (14%) (14%) GAAP operating expenses $ 57,575 $ 59,240 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (1,584) (3,292) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 55,991 $ 55,948 0% 0%

[1] Constant currency growth rates presented are derived from converting the current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars into U.S. Dollars at the exchange rates in effect during the prior period presented rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period.