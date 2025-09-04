Parker Scheduled to Present at the Morgan Stanley Annual Laguna Conference on September 10 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

 Parker-Hannifin Corporation

CLEVELAND, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it is scheduled to present at the Morgan Stanley Annual Laguna Conference on September 10, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time (1:00 p.m. Eastern time). A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Parker's investor information website at investors.parker.com and will be archived on the site.

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than 100 years the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 69 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

