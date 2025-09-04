Parker Scheduled to Present at the Morgan Stanley Annual Laguna Conference on September 10 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

CLEVELAND, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it is scheduled to present at the Morgan Stanley Annual Laguna Conference on September 10, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time (1:00 p.m. Eastern time). A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Parker's investor information website at investors.parker.com and will be archived on the site.

