MD Logic Health and Dr. Roxanne Carfora Launch Advanced Cholesterol Support: A Doctor-Created Formula for Heart and Metabolic Wellness

With heart disease remaining one of the leading causes of death worldwide, maintaining healthy cholesterol levels is more critical than ever. Modern lifestyles filled with processed foods, sedentary habits, chronic stress, and even genetic predisposition all contribute to rising cardiovascular risks. In response, MD Logic Health® and Dr. Carfora developed Advanced Cholesterol Support combining clinically studied ingredients that work together to support balanced cholesterol levels, healthy blood sugar, and optimal cardiovascular function into a single, convenient daily formula.

For more than a decade, Dr. Carfora has recommended MD Logic Health® supplements to her patients because of their quality and evidence-based formulations. She also frequently advised patients to take individual clinically researched ingredients such as phytosterols, bergamot, chromium, and policosanol to support cardiovascular health. To simplify this approach, she collaborated with MD Logic Health® to combine these key ingredients into one product. Advanced Cholesterol Support represents her commitment not only to her patients, but to anyone who wants a practical way to care for long-term heart and metabolic health.

While Dr. Carfora has influenced the formulation of several MD Logic Health® products over the years, Advanced Cholesterol Support marks the first official co-created product between her and the brand.

“Heart disease is one of the greatest health challenges we face today, and our mission has always been to create trusted solutions rooted in science,” added Wesley Ramjeet, CEO of MD Logic Health®. “Advanced Cholesterol Support is the result of a long-standing collaboration with Dr. Carfora and reflects our shared commitment to making preventive health easier and more effective for our community.”

Key Benefits of Advanced Cholesterol Support

Phytosterols (from Phytopin® Pine Extract) : Helps support balanced LDL and HDL cholesterol levels.*

: Helps support balanced LDL and HDL cholesterol levels.* Chromium (as Crominex® 3+) : A patented, clinically researched complex stabilized with Capros® amla and PrimaVie® shilajit, which helps promote healthy blood sugar balance and supports endothelial function.*

: A patented, clinically researched complex stabilized with Capros® amla and PrimaVie® shilajit, which helps promote healthy blood sugar balance and supports endothelial function.* Vazguard® Bergamot Phytosome® : Helps provide antioxidant support against oxidative stress, supports healthy cholesterol ratios, reduces stubborn belly fat, and promotes liver health.*

: Helps provide antioxidant support against oxidative stress, supports healthy cholesterol ratios, reduces stubborn belly fat, and promotes liver health.* Policosanol : Clinically studied for its role in supporting cholesterol balance and cardiovascular wellness.*

: Clinically studied for its role in supporting cholesterol balance and cardiovascular wellness.* Synergistic formulation: Combines patented and clinically researched ingredients for enhanced bioavailability and superior nutrient absorption.



Advanced Cholesterol Support reflects the combined vision of Dr. Carfora and MD Logic Health®: blending preventative care with science-backed nutrition to make heart and metabolic wellness more accessible.

Advanced Cholesterol Support is available now with an exclusive launch offer. To celebrate their first official collaboration, MD Logic Health® and Dr. Carfora are offering customers 15% off Advanced Cholesterol Support through September 10, 2025. See website for details.

About Dr. Roxanne Carfora

Dr. Roxanne Carfora is Board Certified in Anti-Aging & Regenerative Medicine and has practiced Family Medicine on Long Island for over 35 years. Known as “the doctor who will find the cause,” she has built her career around helping patients achieve optimal health naturally. Dr. Carfora has combined family medicine with anti-aging and functional medicine since 1996, with a focus on prevention, hormonal balance, gut health, and personalized nutrition. She is also an international speaker, educator, and author of several health books, and serves as medical advisor for MD Logic Health®. Her passion is making preventative health accessible to all, with the goal of “Getting You Healthy, Naturally.”

She has appeared on Channel 12’s “The New Norm”, contributed to Newsday Wellness, Image Magazine, and other publications, and speaks internationally for organizations such as the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine. Dr. Carfora is also the author of Stress, Gut & Immunity, Ageless Gut, and No Finish Line. Dr. Carfora’s passion is “Getting you Healthy, Naturally, and making a difference in how health care is practiced in America.

About MD Logic Health®

MD Logic Health® is dedicated to delivering sustainable, reliable, clean, and pure products that maximize nutrition while minimizing environmental impact. The company’s mission is to empower individuals on their health journeys by providing the support needed to achieve optimal wellness and longevity. With a product line focusing on key areas such as brain health, beauty, performance, and a healthy biome, MD Logic Health® has earned national recognition and has been featured on CBS, ABC, NBC, and CW.

