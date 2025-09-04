Live! Casinos Expand Their Use of the QCI Enterprise Platform

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) today announced an expansion of its existing partnership with Live! Casinos to support the recently opened Live! Casino in Bossier City, LA and the upcoming opening of Live! Casino in Petersburg, VA.

“As Cordish Gaming Group continues to expand its portfolio, investing in robust, scalable technology remains a top priority,” said Frank Bonini, SVP and CIO of Cordish Gaming Group and Live! Casinos. “The QCI Enterprise Platform continues to deliver the analytics and insights we rely on to make informed decisions. This expanded partnership strengthens our ability to provide exceptional guest experiences while ensuring operations remain smooth and efficient."

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Live! Casinos and bring our QCI Enterprise Platform to these new locations,” said Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI. “Live! Casinos have been a forward-thinking partner, and we look forward to continuing our collaborative approach in enhancing data-driven decision-making across their growing portfolio.”

The QCI Enterprise Platform seamlessly integrates data from all casino operations, delivering real-time insights that help operators optimize player development, marketing campaigns, and game mix. Live! Casinos’ decision to roll out QCI to these additional properties underscores the platform’s proven track record in driving performance.

ABOUT The Cordish Companies (Live! Casinos)

The Cordish Companies’ origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately-held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Commercial Real Estate; Entertainment Districts; Sports-Anchored Developments; Gaming; Hotels; Residential Properties; Restaurants; International Development; Coworking Spaces; and Private Equity. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. The Cordish Companies has developed and operates highly acclaimed dining, entertainment and hospitality destinations throughout the United States, many falling under The Cordish Companies’ Live! Brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country. In gaming, The Cordish Companies has developed among the most successful casino hotel resorts in the world including the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland. Welcoming over 55 million visitors per year, these developments are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family’s core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships, and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter.

ABOUT Frank Bonini

Frank Bonini is SVP and Chief Information Officer for Cordish Gaming Group and Live! Casinos. He oversees technology strategy, cybersecurity, infrastructure, and enterprise data platforms that support operations and guest experiences across the Live! portfolio, which includes world-class facilities in Maryland, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Louisiana, and coming soon, Virginia. Cordish Gaming is also exploring, activating and operating new ventures in iGaming and sports betting. Mr. Bonini is widely recognized for building strong engineering teams and advancing analytics with a security‑first, architecture‑led approach that balances innovation with on‑prem and hybrid resilience for mission‑critical systems. His career includes senior leadership roles with Ocean Casino Resort and Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, Microsoft, and Digital Equipment Corporation. He currently serves on the Gaming & Leisure Advisory Board.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 300 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and Europe. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master's level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew's innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today's mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries—be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD—Andrew's impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew's work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

