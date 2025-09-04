Four Renowned Physicians Honored with Endowed Chairs at Providence Saint John’s Health Center

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Providence Saint John’s Health Center honored four distinguished physicians during its second annual endowed chair investiture ceremony, held Sept. 3 at the Brentwood Country Club in Brentwood, Calif. The event recognized the exceptional contributions these physicians have made to medicine and highlighted the health center’s commitment to recognizing excellence through philanthropy. More than 160 guests, a mix of donors, medical staff, hospital and foundation leadership and foundation trustees, were in attendance to celebrate the honorees.

Endowed chairs represent the highest honor Providence Saint John’s bestows upon its physicians. These appointments are made possible through philanthropic support and reflect a deep commitment to advancing research, education and patient care.

This year’s honorees include:



Leslie M. Kaplan, M.D. , urologist, recipient of the Stanley H. Lucas Endowed Chair in Urology

, urologist, recipient of the Stanley H. Lucas Endowed Chair in Urology Daniel F. Kelly, M.D. , neurosurgeon, recipient of the Kathy and John Danhakl Endowed Chair in Neurosurgery

, neurosurgeon, recipient of the Kathy and John Danhakl Endowed Chair in Neurosurgery Courtney C.J. Voelker, M.D., Ph.D., neurotologist and otolaryngologist, recipient of the Singleton Endowed Chair in Neurotology

neurotologist and otolaryngologist, recipient of the Singleton Endowed Chair in Neurotology Timothy G. Wilson, M.D., urologist and urologic oncologist, recipient of the Ensign-Alamo-Wilson Distinguished Endowed Chair in Urologic Oncology

“Our endowered chair recipients have brought transformative academic-level research, clinical practice and results to our community hospital, profoundly changing lives for the better,” said Michael Ricks, chief executive of Providence Saint John’s Health Center and LA-Coastal Service Area. “They’ve elevated excellence in each of their fields and are among many reasons Providence Saint John’s is recognized by the federal government as one of the nation’s top-quality hospitals. We’re proud to recognize their contributions through these prestigious appointments.”

Sheryl A. Bourgeois, Ph.D., president and CEO of Saint John’s Health Center Foundation, emphasized the importance of philanthropy in advancing care.

“These endowed chairs are made possible by visionary philanthropists whose generosity fuels discovery, healing and hope,” said Sheryl Bourgeois. “We are deeply grateful to the Stan Lucas Trust, Kathy and John Danhakl, Cary and Will Singleton, and the Ensign Cancer Research Foundation for their commitment to advancing medicine and improving lives through their enduring support.”

“Endowed chairs are rare outside academic institutions,” Bourgeois added. “These honors help us recognize and retain Saint John’s most accomplished physicians and reinforce our commitment to supporting the health center in continuing its advancement of academic-level research and care.”

Honoring Philanthropic Visionaries

The ceremony also recognized the donors whose generosity made these endowments possible:

Stan Lucas Trust

Stanley H. Lucas, a UC Berkeley engineering graduate, was a lifelong entrepreneur whose ventures spanned manufacturing, real estate and automotive innovation. He founded Lucas Automotive Engineering in 1957 and built a legacy that included a renowned collection of steam-powered vehicles and historical artifacts. In gratitude for the care he received at Providence Saint John’s Health Center, his trustees — Dan Grady, Steve Bohannon and Helen Ashford — established the Stanley H. Lucas Endowed Chair in Urology to honor Dr. Leslie M. Kaplan and the team who cared for him.

Kathy and John Danhakl

Kathy and John Danhakl are honored to endow a chair at Providence Saint John’s Health Center, inspired by their personal experience with neurological disease. Their gift supports pioneering physicians like Dr. Daniel F. Kelly and Dr. David A. Merrill, whose work is transforming how neurological conditions are understood and treated. The Danhakls are deeply committed to advancing research, care and innovation that brings hope to patients and families facing these challenges.

Cary and Will Singleton

Cary and Will Singleton are longtime supporters of Providence Saint John’s Health Center and founders of the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy & Entrepreneurship. Cary joined the Saint John’s Health Center Foundation Board of Trustees in 2020, continuing the Singleton family legacy of service. This is the Singletons’ second endowed chair at Saint John’s — the innovative work of Dr. David A. Merrill inspired them to establish the Singleton Endowed Chair in Integrative Brain Health in 2024. This year, Dr. Courtney Voelker’s excellence and groundbreaking advances in skull base surgery and cochlear ear implants have inspired their endowment gift. Their support reflects a dedication to advancing research and patient care, helping ensure Providence Saint John’s remains a leader in transformative medicine.

Ensign Cancer Research Foundation

Founded to carry forward the vision of Michael Ensign, the Ensign Cancer Research Foundation advances cancer research, education and innovation so more patients can benefit from lifesaving care. In 2024, the foundation established the Ensign–Alamo–Wilson Distinguished Endowed Chair in honor of Timothy G. Wilson, M.D., recognizing his leadership in urologic oncology and robotic-assisted surgery and acknowledging the care he provided to Michael Ensign with a commitment to help others in the fight against prostate cancer. The foundation is led by President Tony Alamo, M.D., together with trustees David Ensign (son) and Eric Ensign (grandson), who continue to advance Michael Ensign’s vision.

