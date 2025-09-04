iManage Reports Strong ANZ Growth as Firms Embrace Cloud and AI

CHICAGO, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™, today announced strong regional growth, highlighted by a 129% year-over-year increase in professionals migrating to iManage Cloud in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). Building on this momentum, the company will highlight how firms are realizing value from iManage Cloud and its AI assistant, Ask iManage, at the 2025 ALPMA Summit + ALTACON, Australasia’s premier law firm management and legal technology event, taking place September 3–5 in Sydney.

Strong Growth in Australia and New Zealand

Over the past year, iManage recorded a 32% rise in new cloud users in ANZ, while completed cloud conversions more than doubled, climbing 110%. Overall, deal activity in the region expanded 24% year over year, underscoring the rapid pace at which ANZ organizations are embracing the cloud and leveraging AI to transform knowledge work.

“The strong momentum we’re seeing in Australia and New Zealand reflects the trust our customers place in iManage to deliver secure, innovative solutions that make knowledge work smarter,” said Gianni Giust, Director of Sales, Australia & New Zealand at iManage. “As firms accelerate their move to the cloud and embrace AI, they want confidence that these tools are safe, transparent, and purpose-built for the realities of legal work.”

Regional Customers Driving Adoption

Across APAC, customers are realizing tangible productivity gains with Ask iManage, the company’s AI assistant built directly into iManage Work 10.

“Ask iManage stands out because it’s both powerful and accessible - built directly into Work 10, where our lawyers already work,” said Faye Elliott, Information Technology Manager at MinterEllisonRuddWatts. “Features like Ask Across and reusable question lists have been especially valuable for document assessments and synthesis, helping teams like Employment and Litigation quickly extract key information from lengthy contracts and agreements. The new promptless Chronology feature has also been well received. With strong support from iManage, we’ve been able to track impact, collect feedback, and build internal champions to drive adoption and deliver real value.”

AI Confidence™ in ANZ

This adoption reflects growing demand for AI Confidence™ in the region - the assurance that AI delivers trusted, traceable answers grounded in a firm’s own knowledge base. AI Confidence comes from a stable foundation: by starting with iManage Cloud, firms unify their documents and emails in a secure, governed environment, ensuring their knowledge is reliable, compliant, and ready for intelligent use. This foundation gives legal professionals confidence that AI outputs are accurate, explainable, and aligned with the realities of legal work - enabling them to work safer, faster, and smarter while meeting client and regulatory expectations.

Join iManage at ALPMA Summit + ALTACON 2025

iManage will be onsite at the 2025 ALPMA Summit + ALTACON to showcase Ask iManage and connect with legal leaders across the region. Attendees can visit booth 28, grab freshly squeezed juice and attend the Strengthening Cybersecurity, Risk Management, and Data-Driven Decision Making: A Considered Approach speaking session on Friday, September 5th to see how firms are achieving measurable value with AI Confidence.

About iManage

iManage is dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™. Our cloud-native platform is at the center of the knowledge economy, enabling every organization to work more productively, collaboratively, and securely. Built on more than 30 years of industry experience, iManage helps leading organizations manage documents and emails more efficiently, protect vital information assets, and leverage knowledge to drive better business outcomes. As your strategic business partner, we employ our award-winning AI-enabled technology, an extensive partner ecosystem, and a customer-centric approach to provide support and guidance you can trust to make knowledge work for you. iManage is relied on by more than one million professionals at 4,000 organizations around the world. Visit www.imanage.com to learn more.

Follow iManage via:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imanage

X: https://x.com/imanageinc

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@iManage

Press contact:

Alicia Saragosa, iManage

press@imanage.com