Interview Discusses How Trump Plans to Break China’s Stranglehold on U.S. Industry

Washington, D.C., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Economist and former CIA advisor Jim Rickards sounded the alarm in an exclusive interview about America’s dangerous reliance on China for essential resources. He argues that decades of outsourcing and policy failures left the United States exposed.

“The U.S. government admits… we rely on China for 100% of 20 key minerals. These are critical to everything from NVIDIA’s A.I. Chips to Elon Musk’s EVs, robots and satellites… practically every device with an ‘on’ button.”

When Beijing Cut America Off

Rickards points to a critical moment last year when Beijing stopped supplying the U.S. with vital materials. “China blocked the export of these critical minerals to the United States. Meaning if we don’t act – our whole economy could tip into crisis.”

He compares it to a past economic shock: “This reminds me of the 1970s, and the Arab Oil Embargo. Back then, I was working with the Nixon administration. I was part of an elite team plotting a secret take-over of Saudi Arabia’s oil fields. It was our plan-B if they didn’t agree to our demands.”

The Cost of Policy Paralysis

Rickards argues that the crisis is not just about foreign adversaries but also about Washington itself. “Obama and Biden chose to protect plants… birds… and fish instead of protecting and enriching the American public.”

He adds: “We have all these essential materials right under our feet. Incredibly, insanely, however the United States is the only nation in the world that locks them up.”

Trump’s Countermove

According to Rickards, that era is ending. He notes Trump’s push to open new resource frontiers: “Recently, the President issued an Executive Order which clears the way to mining our portion of trillions of dollars in minerals, under the sea. Most people don’t realize this but there’s an entire ‘continent’ of wealth under the oceans. And the United States controls a massive amount of this land.”

Rickards calls this a pivotal response: “Yes – it’s finally happening! And while it’s obvious we’re not going to mine every acre of Federal land – the President is opening huge deposits, many of which have been off limits for generations.”

The Stakes for the Future

Rickards frames the resource battle as both economic and geopolitical. “Donald Trump could become a national hero… one of the most powerful Presidents in memory.”

He concludes with urgency: “We are entering a new era… Americans who stake even a modest claim – with a small investment – could see an explosion of wealth in the years ahead.”

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is an economist, lawyer, and former advisor to the CIA and Pentagon. He has counseled four U.S. Presidents and is widely recognized for his accurate forecasts, including predicting the 2008 financial crisis, Donald Trump’s 2016 election victory, and the 2020 pandemic and lockdowns. He is the editor of Strategic Intelligence, where he provides analysis on global macroeconomic trends, markets, and geopolitical shifts.