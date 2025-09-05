Mike Bako Spotlights Famous Footwear as the Back-to-School Destination on YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As families gear up for the busy back-to-school season, Famous Footwear is making it easy to combine style, comfort, and value in one stop. With the latest looks from the brands kids and parents love, Famous Footwear continues to be the go-to destination for back-to-school shopping.

Famous Footwear offers the hottest trends from iconic brands including Nike, Adidas, Jordan, Converse, New Balance, Crocs, Birkenstock, and more. Whether students need uniform-ready sneakers, sporty staples, or fun after-school favorites, Famous Footwear has shoes to meet every need.

Top Picks for Kids:

Nike Kids Court Borough Recraft – A best-seller this season, the black-and-white style is both classroom-appropriate and versatile, with bold color options available for kids who want to stand out.

– A best-seller this season, the black-and-white style is both classroom-appropriate and versatile, with bold color options available for kids who want to stand out. Adidas VL Court – Tapping into the global soccer-sneaker trend, this sport-inspired style is a must-have for trendsetters.

– Tapping into the global soccer-sneaker trend, this sport-inspired style is a must-have for trendsetters. Crocs Classics – Still a staple for kids everywhere, with glitter finishes and character styles like Bluey and Minnie Mouse keeping after-school activities fun and stylish.



Style Beyond the Classroom:

Back-to-school isn’t just for kids—it’s also the perfect moment for parents to get new shoes of their own.

Nike Women’s V5 RNR Sneaker – A Y2K-inspired throwback taking over Instagram, versatile enough for everything from school drop-off to weekend outings.

– A Y2K-inspired throwback taking over Instagram, versatile enough for everything from school drop-off to weekend outings. Birkenstock Arizona in Mocha – A timeless sandal that has become a year-round staple, paired effortlessly with cozy socks in cooler months.

– A timeless sandal that has become a year-round staple, paired effortlessly with cozy socks in cooler months. Jordan 1 Flight Mid – Just launched in July, this bold sneaker is now available in all stores and online, delivering iconic style for dads and sneaker enthusiasts alike.



Fit Made Easy:

Finding the right size can be a challenge, especially for growing kids. Famous Footwear’s in-store fit experts are available to ensure the perfect fit every time. With more than 830 locations nationwide and an expansive online selection at famous.com, families can conveniently shop for the entire household, without overspending.

So, this season, Make it Famous!

For more information, visit famous.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a2f3915-82f1-442a-81d2-2fccd9e366ba