PU Prime Awarded Best Copy Trading Platform 2025 at Money Expo India

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PU Prime , a global multi-asset broker, has been awarded “Best Copy Trading Platform India 2025” at Money Expo India, held on August 23–24 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Organized by HQMENA, the award highlights PU Prime’s role in advancing copy trading and contributing to India’s fast-growing trading landscape.

Event Highlights

Now in its fourth edition, Money Expo India has rapidly developed into one of the country’s leading finance and investment events. The 2025 expo attracted over 10,000 attendees, 150 exhibitors, and 80 speakers, further cementing its industry impact. At the official awards ceremony, PU Prime was named “Best Copy Trading Platform India 2025”, with organizers citing factors such as access to professional strategies, real-time monitoring, and flexible risk controls.

The recognition comes as PU Prime expands its product line, including a recent adjustment of leverage options from 500:1 to a wider range between 100:1 and 1000:1. Over the past year, the broker has also rolled out a series of upgrades to meet investor demand for transparency and flexibility, such as performance filters to identify top traders by metrics, real-time profit and loss tracking at the strategy level, multiple copy modes for different risk appetites, and risk tools that let users pause or exit positions instantly.





Copy Trading Growth

Copy trading is gaining increasing traction among investors who seek accessible ways to enter the markets without building strategies from scratch. According to Orion Market Research, the copy trading segment generated USD 283.8 million in revenue in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 11.8 billion by 2028, with a CAGR exceeding 60%.

At the expo, PU Prime’s India Business Head noted that this growth reflects two key drivers: lowering entry barriers for beginners and creating opportunities for experienced investors to diversify and scale their portfolios. As a result, copy trading has become one of the fastest-growing areas in global fintech.





India Market Outlook

The recognition comes at a time when India’s financial markets are expanding at pace. Data from the Reserve Bank of India shows that the country’s daily forex turnover doubled from USD 32 billion in 2020 to USD 60 billion in 2024, underscoring strong retail participation and demand for accessible trading tools.

A PU Prime spokesperson commented:

“We are pleased to receive this recognition. India is an important market for us, and we will continue to invest in tools and education to help traders grow sustainably.”

Beyond trading products, PU Prime also supports financial literacy by offering educational resources, webinars, and localized content to help investors engage with greater knowledge and confidence.

For media enquiries, please contact: media@puprime.com

About PU Prime

Founded in 2015, PU Prime is a leading global fintech company providing innovative online trading solutions. Today, it offers regulated financial products across various asset classes, including forex, commodities, indices, and shares. With a presence in over 190 countries and more than 40 million app downloads, PU Prime is committed to enabling financial success and fostering a global community of empowered traders.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f5c27fc-5e5a-4763-b47a-0bc3fbeb0a6f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9db73cc2-83fd-4477-976d-46620da78ff3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1bef0c36-ceae-46e0-a5bd-ec1f35d6ec91