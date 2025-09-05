MEXC Launches LINEA Launchpad with 50% Discount for New Users and a Prize Pool of 6,800,000 LINEA and 10,000 USDT





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, today officially announced the launch of the LINEA Launchpad . The event offers a 50% subscription discount for new users, along with a total prize pool of 6,800,000 LINEA and 10,000 USDT.

Linea is a Layer 2 network built from first principles to strengthen Ethereum and the entire ETH economy. Developed by the core team at ConsenSys, the company behind MetaMask, Linea benefits from strong backing by key Ethereum figures, including co-founder Joseph Lubin. According to the latest data from DefiLlama, Linea’s decentralized finance (DeFi) total value locked (TVL) surpassed $1 billion. LINEA is the native token of Linea, designed to support the platform’s ecosystem and user incentives. The project unveiled a total supply of 72 billion tokens.

Event Details

Event Period: September 5, 2025, 03:00 (UTC) – September 10, 2025, 15:00 (UTC)

1. Subscribe With USDT to Share 5,600,000 LINEA (New User Exclusive)

A total of 5,600,000 LINEA tokens will be made available to new users through a USDT subscription pool at a 50% discount (0.0125 USDT per token, original price 0.025 USDT). The minimum subscription amount is 5 USDT, and the maximum is 40 USDT.

To qualify, participants must complete advanced KYC verification, maintain a net deposit of at least $100, and reach a minimum trading volume of 100 USDT in spot and 2,000 USDT in futures.

Additionally, new users who complete advanced futures trading tasks during the event period (excluding zero-fee trades) can increase their individual subscription cap to a maximum of 80 USDT

2. Referral Program: 10,000 USDT Bonus Pool for Qualified Invites

Existing MEXC users can earn 20 USDT for each invited friend who completes the USDT subscription. Referral bonuses are capped at 400 USDT per user. No separate registration is required for participation.

3. Network Expansion Bonus: 1,200,000 LINEA for Ticket Holders (Select Users Only)

Tickets are awarded when both referrers and their referrals complete the following tasks: advanced KYC verification, maintaining a net deposit of at least $100,and futures trading of at least 20,000 USDT.

Each qualifying level-1 or level-2 referral generates one ticket for both the inviter and the referral. Once 100 tickets are issued, the 1,200,000 LINEA prize pool is unlocked and distributed proportionally based on ticket count.

The MEXC Launchpad serves as an innovative token issuance platform, focused on curating premium projects and offering users a low-cost, user-friendly investment channel. In August, three Launchpad events attracted over 50,000 participants and collectively raised approximately $5.7 million. These events combined discounted offerings of established blue-chip tokens with first-time launches of promising new tokens, effectively balancing low-risk stable returns with high-yield opportunities.

Notably, new users in the ETH Launchpad event achieved returns exceeding 1,093%, while participants in the WLFI Launchpad event recorded gains of up to 220% within the first trading hour. These impressive results demonstrate MEXC Launchpad’s ongoing commitment to providing valuable and accessible investment opportunities to users.

For more information and to participate in MEXC's LINEA Launchpad, please visit here .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

The information provided in this article regarding cryptocurrencies does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, the fundamentals of projects, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68e05e8a-3ef8-4b39-8945-ef6e9ad2fe71