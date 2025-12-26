MEXC Launches ETH and SOL Staking Event Offering Up to 20% APR





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading, has launched its "ETH & SOL Stake-to-Earn" event. The event offers users an opportunity to earn 20% APR by staking ETH or SOL tokens on the platform.

The event opened on December 24, 2025, at 10:00 UTC. Participation is available to all users who have completed Primary KYC Verification.

Eligible users can choose between two staking products tailored to different portfolio sizes. Both products feature a seven-day lock-up period and 20% APR. ETH staking requires a minimum of 2 ETH and a maximum of 35 ETH, while SOL staking requires a minimum of 40 SOL and a maximum of 770 SOL.

MEXC remains committed to creating diverse return opportunities for users, with this staking event continuing that commitment. As a pioneer of zero-fee trading, the exchange has effectively reduced trading costs for users through ongoing zero-fee trading initiatives. The addition of staking expands users' earning options, enabling them to generate more passive income from their crypto assets. Looking ahead, MEXC will maintain its user-centric approach and continue launching activities to better serve the needs of its global user base.

For more information about the staking event, visit MEXC's official event page .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/05780cb8-45ec-4d43-a142-174ed7dbf05e