Toobit Joins Solana APEX - Singapore as Titan Sponsor





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces its role as a Titan Sponsor for the upcoming Solana APEX - Singapore event. The summit, hosted by the Solana Foundation, will take place on September 30 at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

This one-day event is designed for founders and is a deep dive into the Solana ecosystem. It will feature talks, panels, and workshops led by industry leaders, focusing on new applications and tokens within the Solana network. Attendees will be able to showcase their projects, connect with potential investors, and build partnerships.

"The Solana ecosystem is a hotbed for innovation, attracting some of the most creative and ambitious minds in the space," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "We are excited to connect with the community and collaborate on the next wave of decentralized applications and trading solutions."

This Titan Sponsorship of Solana APEX is the latest in a series of strategic sponsorships for Toobit in 2025. The company has taken on prominent roles at major events across the world, including its official sponsorship of Crypto Fight Night in Dubai and its strategic and diamond sponsorship of Blockchain Life 2025, and its participation as a Business Partner at the Crypto Summit in Moscow.

The Solana ecosystem is experiencing notable expansion. On-chain data from August 2025 shows Solana's Total Value Locked (TVL) reaching a new high for the year at $11.78 billion.

This growth is further underscored by the network's high-performance and low-fee environment, which has recently processed an average of over 90 million daily transactions. This makes it a key hub for innovation in DeFi and Web3.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Toobit. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/51996494-8b19-4eef-a0a8-957d1df8b45c