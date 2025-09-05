RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

 | Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2025-09-05
Loan1060
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0009496367 
Maturity2028-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln1500 +/- 1500
Total bid volume, SEK mln6,700 
Volume sold, SEK mln1,500 
Number of bids12
Number of accepted bids
Average yield1.849 %
Lowest yield1.849 %
Highest accepted yield1.849 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00

 

Auction date2025-09-05
Loan1056 
Coupon2.25 %
ISIN-codeSE0004517290 
Maturity2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln1500 +/- 1500
Total bid volume, SEK mln4,325 
Volume sold, SEK mln1,500
Number of bids15 
Number of accepted bids4
Average yield2.248 %
Lowest yield2.245 %
Highest accepted yield2.248 %
% accepted at highest yield       92.50 



 


