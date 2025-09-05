RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2025-09-05
|Loan
|1060
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009496367
|Maturity
|2028-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1500 +/- 1500
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|6,700
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,500
|Number of bids
|12
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|1.849 %
|Lowest yield
|1.849 %
|Highest accepted yield
|1.849 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2025-09-05
|Loan
|1056
|Coupon
|2.25 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0004517290
|Maturity
|2032-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1500 +/- 1500
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|4,325
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,500
|Number of bids
|15
|Number of accepted bids
|4
|Average yield
|2.248 %
|Lowest yield
|2.245 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.248 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|92.50