|Auction
|Auction results
|Auction date
|2026-02-03
|Start date
|2026-02-04
|Maturity date
|2026-02-11
|Interest rate
|1.75 %
|Offered volume, SEK bn
|521.0
|Total bid amount, SEK bn
|416.6
|Accepted volume, SEK bn
|416.6
|Number of bids
|16
|Percentage allotted, %
|100.00
RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE
