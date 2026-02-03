RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE

AuctionAuction results
Auction date2026-02-03
Start date2026-02-04
Maturity date2026-02-11
Interest rate1.75 %
Offered volume, SEK bn521.0
Total bid amount, SEK bn416.6
Accepted volume, SEK bn416.6
Number of bids16
Percentage allotted, %100.00



