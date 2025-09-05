Ju.com to Host Hong Kong Stock Liquidity Global Digital Summit on September 20, Pioneering New Era of Financial Innovation





HONG KONG, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global digital asset trading platform Ju.com (formerly JuCoin) today officially announced it will host the "Hong Kong Stock Liquidity Global Digital Summit" on September 20 in Hong Kong. The summit, themed "New Liquidity, New Ecosystem, New Hong Kong," will bring together global fintech leaders, regulatory representatives, investment institutions, and RWA (Real World Assets) innovators to explore how digital technologies can reshape traditional financial market structures.

Innovative Solutions to Hong Kong Stock Market Liquidity Challenges

The Hong Kong stock market has long faced structural challenges with insufficient liquidity. Data shows that daily Hong Kong stock trading volumes have declined over 40% from historical peaks, with many fundamentally sound companies remaining chronically undervalued. Against the backdrop of global monetary policy turning accommodative, Hong Kong stocks present obvious valuation trough characteristics, providing investors with rare opportunity windows.

Ju.com, partnering with global RWA broker xBrokers, has proposed breakthrough solutions. Through its innovative US-Hong Kong Stock Trading Zone, the platform adopts a "1:1 Real Custody Holdings" model, ensuring investors purchase genuine stock assets with holdings directly registered under user names. This level of transparency is exceptionally rare in digital asset markets, providing investors with protection equivalent to traditional brokers.

Summit Agenda Focuses on Cutting-Edge Topics

The summit will deeply explore multiple key topics, including RWA asset digitization, Hong Kong stock liquidity mining, compliance structure design, and other cutting-edge subjects, exploring new pathways for deep integration between digital economy and traditional finance.

The summit will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, technology demonstrations, and other segments, expecting participation from over 150 industry experts from 30+ countries and regions. Attendees will include partners from renowned investment institutions, CEOs of Hong Kong-listed companies, regulatory policymakers, blockchain technology experts, and Web3 entrepreneurs.

Promoting Hong Kong's Financial Innovation Position

Ju.com stated that choosing to host this summit in Hong Kong reflects recognition of Hong Kong's forward-thinking policy environment in digital asset regulation. The successive introduction of "Policy Statement on Development of Digital Assets 2.0" and "Stablecoin Regulation" provides clear compliance guidance for innovative businesses like RWA.

"Hong Kong is becoming an important hub for global digital financial innovation," organizers stated. "We hope that through this summit, we can gather industry wisdom, promote the formation of more innovative consensus, and help Hong Kong maintain leading advantages in Web3-era financial competition."

Detailed Summit Information

Summit Name: Hong Kong Stock Liquidity Global Digital Summit

Date: September 20, 2025

Location: Hong Kong, China

Theme: New Liquidity, New Ecosystem, New Hong Kong

Organizers: Ju.com, xBrokers

Expected Participants: 150+ industry experts

Media Coverage: 32 professional media outlets globally

The summit adopts an invitation-only format, open to fintech enterprise executives, investment institution representatives, regulatory officials, academic experts, and senior industry practitioners. Conference details and participation applications are available through Ju.com's official channels or the summit's official website.

Ju.com looks forward to promoting industry consensus formation through this conference, contributing more innovative ideas and practical solutions for the integrated development of digital finance and traditional markets.

Website | X



Contact details:



marketing@jucoin.com

Antonio Wu

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Jucoin. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0e31c2d-6adf-4953-adba-91935b60b668