MEXC Strengthens Presence in Latin America Through Leading Crypto Conferences

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , one of the world's leading digital asset trading platforms, has recently expanded its footprint in Latin America, strengthening its brand presence and community engagement through sponsorships, keynote speeches, and community events.

First Appearance at Perú Blockchain Conference 2025

MEXC made its debut in Peru at the Perú Blockchain Conference 2025 in Lima on June 20–21, the country’s premier crypto event with more than 5,000 participants. MEXC sponsored the Crypto Traders Battle, gaining strong brand visibility in the local market. MEXC Latam representative also delivered a keynote on the role of centralized exchanges in supporting Latin America’s digital economy.

Expanding Regional Footprint: From Bithub to Blockchain Rio

MEXC deepened its engagement in Latin America by sponsoring several key innovation events:

Bithub 2025 (July 12, Paraíba Valley) : As a Gama Sponsor, MEXC connected with over 500 professionals in a growing hub for blockchain, DeFi, and digital finance innovation.

As a Gama Sponsor, MEXC connected with over 500 professionals in a growing hub for blockchain, DeFi, and digital finance innovation. DOG Summit (August 2, Brazil) : As the main sponsor, MEXC participated in Brazil’s first major event bringing together Web3, Bitcoin, DeFi, Runes, and Ordinals. The sponsorship enhanced MEXC’s visibility in the Web3 community and created opportunities for collaboration, education, and community-driven content.

As the main sponsor, MEXC participated in Brazil’s first major event bringing together Web3, Bitcoin, DeFi, Runes, and Ordinals. The sponsorship enhanced MEXC’s visibility in the Web3 community and created opportunities for collaboration, education, and community-driven content. Blockchain Rio (August 5–7, Rio de Janeiro): The largest blockchain innovation hub in Latin America drew 10,000+ attendees, with MEXC serving as a Titanium Sponsor. Through a dedicated booth and side events including a yacht gathering with over 70 KOLs, MEXC enhanced its brand presence and community interaction. MEXC Latam representatives also joined panel discussions on the role of exchanges in the region’s digital finance ecosystem and the future of digital asset infrastructure.



Strengthening LATAM Engagement at Cripto Latin Fest

The summer concluded with Cripto Latin Fest (August 21–22, Medellín, Colombia), where MEXC participated as a key sponsor for the first time. More than 6,000 participants joined the festival, and over 300 community members attended the MEXC Closing Party, further enhancing local engagement. MEXC Latam representative also presented a keynote titled “Zero Fees, More Freedom, the Future of Digital Assets,” highlighting the company’s perspective on innovation and accessibility in the digital asset economy.

Accelerating LATAM Growth

With strategic sponsorships, keynote contributions, and community-driven side events, MEXC has amplified its reputation in Latin America over the past quarter.

“Latin America is a key growth region for MEXC, and our participation in these flagship conferences reflects our long-term commitment to supporting the local ecosystem,” said André Sprone, LATAM Growth Manager. “We will continue to engage with local communities through summits and meetups, strengthening connections and supporting knowledge exchange across borders.”

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a61bf94b-03fd-404d-8484-8a5fc887438f