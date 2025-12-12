MEXC TR Contributes 2,500 NFTs to Support Community Charity Campaign for Ufuk





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading, announced that MEXC TR contributed 2,500 NFTs to support a community-led charity campaign for Ufuk in Turkey — the single largest contribution to the initiative. The "Bir Mint Bir Umut" (One Mint, One Hope) NFT collection sold out completely, with all 15,000 NFTs minted and approximately $150,000 raised, demonstrating the collective strength and positive social impact of the Web3 community.

According to Ufuk's public statements shared on social media on December 8, a 2014 diving accident left him paralyzed from the neck down with a C5 spinal cord injury and a 97% disability rating. Years of medical treatment, equipment expenses, and full-time care have placed significant financial pressure on his family. In response, supporters launched the "Bir Mint Bir Umut" NFT collection on OpenSea, priced at around $10 each, drawing immediate attention from the Turkish crypto community.

MEXC TR became the first exchange to join the initiative, launching a 1:1 matching program—minting one additional NFT for every NFT purchased by community members—and initiating a community donation drive. The community ultimately minted more than 700 NFTs, and MEXC TR further demonstrated its commitment by contributing an additional 1,500 NFTs under a 1:2 matching rule. In total, MEXC TR donated 2,500 NFTs, securing the top position on the campaign’s donor leaderboard.





The campaign successfully secured the funds needed to support Ufuk's care. Ufuk and community members alike expressed their appreciation for MEXC's support, with the initiative widely shared by influencers and crypto media.





"Ufuk's story touched us deeply, and seeing the community rally around him was truly inspiring," said Mark, MEXC Turkey Country Manager. "We're honored to have played a part in this effort, and we hope these funds provide meaningful support for Ufuk and his family. Moving forward, we will continue to support initiatives that empower the community and create positive impact through Web3."

