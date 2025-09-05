AI Robots Market Size Projected to Reach USD 124.26 Billion by 2034 Driven by Automation Demand and Healthcare Adoption

Ottawa, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global AI robots market size is valued at USD 20.51 billion in 2025 and is estimated to rise from USD 24.71 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 124.26 billion by 2034. In terms of CAGR, the industry is expected to expand at a double-digit CAGR of 22.16% from 2025 to 2034.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market Highlights

In terms of revenue, the global artificial intelligence (AI) robots market surpassed USD 17,090 million in 2024.

It is projected to exceed USD 1,24,260 million by 2034.

The industry is expanding at a remarkable CAGR of 22.16% from 2025 to 2034.

North America accounted for the largest market share of 33.14% in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a solid CAGR of 21.9% between 2025 and 2034.

By offering, the services segment held the largest market share of 37.14% in 2024.

By offering, the hardware segment is poised to grow at a notable CAGR of 22.69% between 2025 and 2034.

By robot type, the industrial robots segment contributed the highest market share of 60.48% in 2024.

By robot type, the service robots segment is growing at a strong CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period.

segment is growing at a strong CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period. By technology, the machine learning segment held the major market share of 35.06% in 2024.

segment held the major market share of 35.06% in 2024. By technology, the context awareness segment is growing at a healthy CAGR of 22.3% between 2025 and 2034.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment captured the major market share of 53.88% in 2024.

By deployment mode, the on-premises segment is representing a fastest CAGR of 21.1% between 2025 and 2034.

By application, the stock management segment generated the highest market share of 14.13% in 2024.

AI Robots Market Size by Offering (USD Million) 2022 to 2024

By Offering 2022 2023 2024 Software 4,512.6 5,375.7 6,430.6 Hardware 2,814.4 3,356.5 4,019.8 Services 4,689.8 5,567.9 6,638.1



AI Robots Market Size by Robot Type (USD Million) 2022 to 2024

By Robot Type 2022 2023 2024 Service Robots 4,670.6 5,564.9 6,658.2 Industrial Robots 7,346.2 8,735.1 10,430.3



AI Robots Market Size by Technology (USD Million) 2022 to 2024

By Technology 2022 2023 2024 Machine Learning 4,082.8 4,866.7 5,825.3 Computer Vision 2,115.1 2,519.9 3,014.8 Context Awareness 3,134.1 3,732.9 4,464.9 Natural Language Processing 2,684.8 3,180.5 3,783.4



AI Robots Market Overview

Artificial intelligence (AI) robots a robotics machines controlled by AI that make autonomous decisions like humans. AI offers learning & thinking capabilities, and robots perform physical activities like moving. AI robots use sensors like LiDAR, proximity sensors, ultrasonic sensors, biosensors, cameras, environmental sensors, microphones, and many more.

AI robots possess characteristics like making independent decisions, improving the performance of tasks, interpreting complex situations, and handling unpredictable situations. AI robots are widely used in various applications like cooking, assisting surgeons, performing complex manufacturing tasks, exploring space, and others. Industries like healthcare, education, military & defense, research, space exploration, and others use AI robots.

Latest Trends in the AI Robots Market

1. Humanoid & Embodied AI

There is a growing focus on developing humanoid robots with advanced movement, perception, and decision-making abilities. These robots are designed to interact in human-like ways and perform complex physical tasks in real-world environments.

2. Collaborative Robots (Cobots)

Cobots are gaining popularity across industries for their ability to safely work alongside humans. These robots are designed for tasks that require shared workspaces, offering flexibility, improved safety, and enhanced productivity.

3. Edge AI & Hardware Advancements

Robots are increasingly equipped with edge AI capabilities, allowing them to process data locally and make real-time decisions. Hardware improvements, such as faster processors and artificial intelligence (AI) chips, enable more responsive and intelligent robotic behavior.

4. Generative & Physical AI Integration

Robotic systems are being enhanced with generative AI, allowing them to not just react to environments but also generate adaptive responses and behaviors. This makes robots more capable of handling dynamic, unpredictable scenarios.

5. AI-Driven Sustainability

AI robots are being optimized for energy efficiency and minimal waste. In sectors like logistics and manufacturing, they help reduce environmental impact through more precise operations and automation.

What are the Popular AI Robots?

AI Robot Features Boston Dynamics Atlas 1.5 meters tall

89 kg weight

Present sensors like LIDAR and cameras

Helps in search & rescue operations Optimus Gen-2 Advanced sensors

Performs tasks like folding clothes, handling eggs

Flexibility in movements

Tactile sensors on all fingers

Force & torque sensing Ameca Dextrous Hands

Binocular eye-mounted cameras

Binaural microphones

51 degrees of freedom

Display of lifelike emotions

Facial recognition EvoBOT Modular structure

High payload capacity

Extended battery life

Autonomous navigation

Handles complex logistics Amazon Digit Moving bulk objects

Blinking LED eyes

Multiple camera arrays

Digit scanning of surroundings



AI Robots Market Opportunity

Growing Healthcare Sector Surges Demand for AI Robots

The growing healthcare sector in various regions and advancements in healthcare applications increase demand for AI robots. The increasing complexity of surgeries and ned for surgical assistance increases demand for AI robotic arms. The strong focus on patient monitoring and analysis of medical images like X-rays, magnetic resonance imaging (MRIs), and CT scans increases demand for AI robots to analyze various diseases like heart conditions & cancer.

The focus on the development of personalised medicines and the growing discovery of new drugs increases demand for AI robots. The need for managing various administrative tasks in the healthcare infrastructure increases the demand for AI robots. The rise in telemedicine and the development of wearable medical devices increase the adoption of AI. The strong focus on enhancing patient care and improving the accuracy of tasks requires AI robots. The growing healthcare sector creates an opportunity for the growth of the artificial intelligence robots market.

AI Robots Market Challenges and Limitations:

High Development Cost Shuts Down Expansion of Market

Despite several benefits of artificial intelligence robots in various industries, the high development cost restricts the market growth. Factors like high-quality datasets, expensive hardware, high maintenance & update costs, need for specialized human talent, and complexity in research & development are responsible for the high development cost. The need for specialized human talents like ML engineers, data scientists, & AI developers increases the cost.

The vast amount of data and the need for cleaning large datasets increase the cost. The complexity in R&D and the high cost of hardware, like a graphic processing unit (GPU), increase the costs. The high maintenance needs for AI robots and the integration of AI robots with existing systems increase the costs. The high development cost hampers the growth of the artificial intelligence robots market.

AI Robots Market Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2024 USD 17.09 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 20.51 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 124.26 Billion CAGR from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 21.50% Market Size in 2025 USD 6.36 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 38.90 Billion Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Offering, Robot Type, Technology, Deployment Mode, Application, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa



AI Robots Market Key Regional Analysis:

How Big is the U.S. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market

The U.S. artificial intelligence (AI) robots market size reached USD 5.30 billion in 2024 and is projected to surpass over USD 38.90 billion by 2034, accelerating at a solid CAGR of 22.28% from 2025 to 2034.



How North America Dominated the AI Robots Market?

North America dominated the AI Robots market in 2024. The growing automation in sectors like e-commerce, manufacturing, and logistics increases demand for AI robots. The high investment in research & development and the strong presence of research institutions increase the development of AI robots.

The growing expansion of industries like healthcare, automotive, and aerospace increases demand for AI robots. The strong presence of key players like Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Tesla, and Boston Dynamics drives the overall growth of the market.

Asia Pacific AI Robots Market Trends:

Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The growing manufacturing activities and rapid industrialization in the region increase demand for AI robots. The growing cost of labor in countries like South Korea, China, and Japan increases the adoption of AI robots.

The ongoing technological advancements, like innovations in sensors & advancements in ML, increase focus on the development of AI robots. The growing expansion of sectors like agriculture, logistics, healthcare, and education increases the adoption of AI robots, supporting the overall growwth of the market.

Asia Pacific AI Robots Market – Key Trends

Growing Adoption of AI in Manufacturing

Industries are integrating AI-powered robots for assembly, welding, inspection, and packaging to increase efficiency and reduce operational costs. Rising Demand for Service Robots

AI robots are increasingly used in healthcare, hospitality, education, and customer service, especially post-COVID-19, to minimize human contact. Government Initiatives and Investments

Regional governments are promoting AI and robotics through national strategies, funding, and tech park developments to boost innovation and competitiveness. Advancements in Machine Learning and Computer Vision

Improved ML algorithms and vision systems are making robots smarter, enabling applications like object recognition, path planning, and autonomous navigation.

AI Robots Market Segmentation Analysis

By Offering Analysis:

Why did the Services Segment Dominate the AI Robots Market?

The services segment dominated the artificial intelligence robots market in 2024. The ongoing innovations in machine learning and AI increase demand for AI robot services. The increasing demand for automating repetitive tasks and minimizing risk in tasks in various applications increases the adoption of services. The growing services like remote care delivery, agriculture-specific tasks, healthcare diagnostics, and customer assistance drive the overall growth of the market.

By Robot Type Analysis:

How Industrial Robots Segment Held the Largest Share in the AI Robots Market?

The industrial robots segment held the largest revenue share in the artificial intelligence robots market in 2024. The high-performing tasks like material handling, assembly, and welding increase demand for industrial robots.

The growing logistics & warehousing tasks like packaging, picking, and sorting increase the adoption of industrial robots. The strong focus on high accuracy and better quality control in various industries increases demand for industrial robots. The growing manufacturing activities require industrial robots, supporting the overall growth of the market.

By Technology Analysis:

What Made the Machine Learning Segment Dominate the AI Robots Market?

The machine learning (ML) segment dominated the artificial intelligence robots market in 2024. The need for processing real-time sensor data increases the adoption of ML to plan optimal paths & avoid obstacles.

The focus on making informed decisions and optimizing actions requires ML. The need for accuracy in task execution in industries like healthcare and manufacturing increases demand for ML. The strong focus on making intelligent decisions and improving the performance of robots increases demand for ML, driving the overall growth of the market.

By Deployment Mode Analysis

How Cloud Segment Held the Largest Share in the AI Robots Market?

The cloud segment held the largest revenue share in the artificial intelligence robots market in 2024. The growing digital transformation of businesses and focus on enhancing operational efficiency increases demand for cloud platforms.

The need for massive computing power in various tasks and complex data analysis increases the adoption of cloud platforms. The growing demand for remote monitoring and focus on advanced security features increases the adoption of cloud platforms, supporting the overall growth of the market.

By Application Analysis

Which Application Dominated the AI Robots Market?

The industrial segment dominated the artificial intelligence robots market in 2024. The focus on enhancing productivity and performing tasks faster in various industries increases demand for AI robots. Tasks like maintaining product quality, intricate quality inspection, and identifying defects in industrial processes require AI robots.

The growing labor cost and focus on enhancing decision-making increase demand for AI robots. The growing tasks like sorting, assembly, packaging, welding, painting, quality assurance, and other operational tasks increase the adoption of AI robots, driving overall growth of the market.

Top Companies in the AI Robots Market

The artificial intelligence (AI) robots market is dominated by key industry leaders whose strong market share and strategic initiatives shape the future direction of the industry.

ABB

AIBrain, Inc .

Alphabet

Argo AI, LLC

Blue Frog Robotics & Buddy - Emotional Robot

Brain Corporation

CloudMinds Technology Inc.

DataRobot, Inc.

Fanuc

Hanson Robotics Ltd.

Harman International Industries

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Kawasaki

Microsoft Corporation

Mitsubishi

Neurala, Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Omron

Promobot

SoftBank Corp.

UB Tech Robotics, Inc.

Veo Robotics, Inc.

Vicarious

Xilinx

Yaskawa



Recent Developments:

In August 2025, Nvidia launched a robot brain for ultra-powerful AI humanoid machines. The machine uses the AGX Thor chip and supports generative AI models like ChatGPT. The robots are useful in unstructured and complex environments. (Source: https://www.independent.co.uk)

In March 2025, Dexterity AI launched the world’s first industrial superhumanoid robot. The robot consists of two arms and performs physically demanding tasks. It helps in workplace safety and the capacity to lift 130lbs. (Source: https://analyticsindiamag.com)

Segments Covered in the Report

By Offering

Software

Hardware

Services



By Robot Type

Service Robots

Industrial Robots

Others



By Technology

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Context Awareness

Natural Language Processing

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-premises

By Application

Law Enforcement Road Patrol Riot Control

Military & Defense Border Security Search and Rescue Operations Combat Operations Spying

Public Relations Reception Robots Tour Guiding Robots

Personal Assistance and Care Elderly Assistance Robots Companion Robots

Education and Entertainment

Research and Space exploration

Industrial

Agriculture

Healthcare Assistants

Stock Management

Others



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

