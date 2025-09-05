Purpose Investments Launches USD ETF Series for Its Purpose Global Bond Fund

TORONTO, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose Investments”) today announced the launch of a new USD ETF series for its fixed income fund, Purpose Global Bond Fund (the “Fund”). The new series will begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker BND.U, providing investors with direct access to the Fund’s globally diversified bond portfolio in US dollars.

The Fund is designed as a cornerstone bond allocation, investing primarily in global investment-grade fixed income. It is actively managed by Neuberger Berman Canada, whose extensive research platform and team of more than 170 credit professionals provide broad coverage across geographies and sectors.

With the introduction of a US dollar ETF series, investors can now hold the Fund directly in US dollars. This eliminates the need for currency conversion, simplifies portfolio implementation for US-dollar-based accounts, and expands access for international allocators. The launch of BND.U reflects both investor demand for flexible ETF solutions and the growing role of global bonds in diversified portfolios.

“We are pleased to expand access to this global bond strategy with the launch of a US dollar ETF series,” said Thomas Sobanksi, Senior Vice President, Neuberger Berman Canada. “In today’s environment of heightened uncertainty and shifting interest rate dynamics, we believe a conservatively managed, globally diversified fixed income portfolio provides meaningful value to investors. Backed by our deep research platform and experienced credit team, this Fund is designed to deliver consistent income while managing risk through disciplined credit selection and active duration management.”

Since launch, the Fund has established itself as a comprehensive vehicle for global fixed income exposure in a single mandate. By combining Neuberger Berman Canada’s deep credit expertise with Purpose’s focus on client-driven innovation, the Fund is positioned to serve as a long-term anchor in both CAD and US-dollar portfolios. For more information on the Fund, please visit: https://www.purposeinvest.com/funds/purpose-global-bond-fund.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with over $26 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

About Neuberger Berman Canada

Founded in 1939 with a focus on deep fundamental research, Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers manages more than $450 billion USD in assets today, primarily for institutional advisors. The firm takes a boots-on-the-ground approach, employing more than 700 investment professionals in 39 cities around the world.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the investment fund. Please read the prospectus before investing. There is no assurance that any fund will achieve its investment objective, and its net asset value, yield, and investment return will fluctuate from time to time with market conditions. Investment funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy the securities referred to herein. This press release is not for dissemination in the United States or for distribution to US newswire services.