|Series
|RIKB 27 0415
|RIKB 38 0215
|Settlement Date
|09/10/2025
|09/10/2025
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|7,877
|5,628
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|100.510
|/
|7.600
|97.000
|/
|6.860
|Total Number of Bids Received
|22
|48
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|12,527
|13,218
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|4
|17
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|4
|17
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|100.510
|/
|7.600
|97.000
|/
|6.860
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|100.530
|/
|7.590
|97.030
|/
|6.860
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|100.510
|/
|7.600
|97.000
|/
|6.860
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|100.528
|/
|7.590
|97.013
|/
|6.860
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|100.530
|/
|7.590
|97.030
|/
|6.860
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|100.390
|/
|7.680
|96.250
|/
|6.950
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|100.499
|/
|7.610
|96.824
|/
|6.880
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.59
|2.35
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKB 38 0215
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
