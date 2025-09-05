Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKB 38 0215

 | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKB 27 0415RIKB 38 0215
Settlement Date 09/10/202509/10/2025
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 7,8775,628
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 100.510/7.60097.000/6.860
Total Number of Bids Received 2248
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 12,52713,218
Total Number of Successful Bids 417
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 417
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 100.510/7.60097.000/6.860
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 100.530/7.59097.030/6.860
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 100.510/7.60097.000/6.860
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 100.528/7.59097.013/6.860
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 100.530/7.59097.030/6.860
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 100.390/7.68096.250/6.950
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 100.499/7.61096.824/6.880
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.592.35

Recommended Reading