CERo Therapeutics Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for CER-1236 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

Regulatory milestone adds to its existing Orphan Drug Designation, creating additional regulatory and financial advantages for the Company’s lead cancer immunotherapy program

SOUTH SAN FRANSCISCO, Calif., Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CERO) (“CERo” or the “Company”) an innovative cellular immunotherapy company seeking to advance the next generation of engineered T cell therapeutics that employ phagocytic mechanisms, announces that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation to the Company’s lead investigational compound, CER-1236 for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). This designation is in addition to the existing Orphan Drug Designation for the compound.

“These FDA designations are important additional validation with regard to the urgency of the condition as well as the potential that the agency sees in the existing data as submitted. Further, these designations help to decrease the potential time to market and provide additional benefits across the FDA process that are expected to prove both medically and financially valuable. We continue to believe that CER-1236 represents a truly novel approach to cancer immunotherapy and are gratified by this regulatory milestone,” said CERo Therapeutics CEO Chris Ehrlich.

FDA’s Fast Track Designation is designed to accelerate the development and review of therapies for serious or life-threatening conditions with unmet medical need. The designation provides CERo with the opportunity for increased FDA interactions, potential eligibility for priority review, and the ability to submit data on a rolling basis. Further, it also requires the Company to potentially provide expanded access to the investigational drug on an as-approved basis under pre-specified conditions.

The first-in-human, multi-center, open label, Phase 1/1b study, currently underway, is designed to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of CER-1236 in patients with acute myeloid leukemia that is either relapsed/refractory, or in remission with measurable residual disease, or newly diagnosed patients with TP53 mutated MDS/AML or AML. The two-part study has begun with dose escalation to determine the highest tolerated dose and recommended dose for Phase 2, followed by an expansion phase to evaluate safety and efficacy. Primary outcome measures include incidence of adverse events (AEs) and serious adverse events (SAEs), incidence of dose limited toxicities and estimation of overall response rate (ORR), complete response (CR), composite complete response (cCR), and measurable residual disease (MRD). Secondary outcome measures include pharmacokinetics (PK).

About CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.

CERo is an innovative immunotherapy company advancing the development of next generation engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its proprietary approach to T cell engineering, which enables it to integrate certain desirable characteristics of both innate and adaptive immunity into a single therapeutic construct, is designed to engage the body’s full immune repertoire to achieve optimized cancer therapy. This novel cellular immunotherapy platform is expected to redirect patient-derived T cells to eliminate tumors by building in engulfment pathways that employ phagocytic mechanisms to destroy cancer cells, creating what CERo refers to as Chimeric Engulfment Receptor T cells (“CER-T”). CERo believes the differentiated activity of CER-T cells may offer advantages compared with currently approved CAR-T therapies and could potentially extend the reach of cellular immunotherapy to both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. CERo has commenced clinical trials for its lead product candidate CER-1236 for hematological malignancies.

