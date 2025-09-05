Lice Treatment Market to Reach USD 1.75 Billion by 2032 With Surging Awareness, and Non-Toxic Formulations - SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lice Treatment Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the global Lice Treatment Market was worth USD 1.08 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach USD 1.75 billion by 2032, as per SNS Insider, charting a 6.26% CAGR between 2025 and 2032. The U.S. lice treatment market was valued at USD 320 million in 2024 and it is projected to grow to USD 500 million by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.44%.

Rise in the prevalence of head lice infestation, surge in awareness about the safe and chemical-free products, and growth in over-the-counter (OTC) products are the factors that supplement the growth of the market. Lice infestations have been an ongoing problem, especially in children ages 3 to 11 years of age, and so the need for a rapid, effective, and non-toxic solution increase.





Market Overview

Treatments for lice include lice shampoos, lotions, combs and prescription medications intended to kill lice and its eggs. There has been a growing demand recently for pesticide-free, silicone-based and in​ natural solutions that can be used to break resistance which sometimes causes with trace of common pyrethroid product.

Consumer education campaigns, school screening programs and partnerships between pediatric associations and product manufacturers are shaping the market. In the US, increased parental awareness and increasing availability of FDA approved treatments are driving market growth. Nationally and internationally – After the pandemic, demand has grown for lice removal that they can depend on.

Major Companies in the Lice Treatment Market Include:

GlaxoSmithKline

Alliance Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Oystershell Consumer Health

Perrigo Company plc

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Fleming Medical Ltd

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Arbor Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Azurity Pharmaceuticals)

Parapro Pharmaceuticals

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Sanofi S.A.

Thornton & Ross Ltd

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Actavis Inc.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Mylan N.V.

Lice Clinics of America (Larada Sciences Inc.)

Logic Product Group LLC

TecLabs Inc.

E.T. Browne Drug Co. Inc.

Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type

In 2024, over-the-counter (OTC) products dominated the lice treatment market with a 62.3% share. Their popularity is driven by easy accessibility, affordability, and the convenience of self-treatment. Consumers increasingly prefer OTC solutions as they provide immediate relief without the need for medical consultation or prescriptions.

By Condition Type

Pediculosis capitis, or head lice, held the largest market share in 2024 at 68.7%. This condition is the most common form of lice infestation globally, particularly affecting school-aged children. Its high prevalence has led to increased awareness, frequent screening programs, and consistent demand for effective and safe treatment solutions.

By Route of Administration

Topical treatments accounted for 73.5% of the market in 2024, making them the leading route of administration. Their popularity is due to proven efficacy, rapid action, and the availability of multiple formats, including shampoos, creams, and lotions. Topical options provide targeted treatment directly on the affected area.

By Dosage Form

Shampoos remained the dominant dosage form in 2024 with a 48.2% market share. Their widespread usage is supported by convenience, retail availability, and adaptability for home and clinical settings. Shampoos offer a simple, user-friendly method to treat lice, ensuring thorough application and effective removal of lice and nits.

By Distribution Channel

Retail pharmacies captured the highest market share in 2024 at 55.4%, benefiting from the strong presence of OTC products. Consumers prefer in-store purchases due to convenience, accessibility, and the ability to consult pharmacists. Pharmacies also provide a broad range of treatment options, making them a primary distribution channel.

By End-User

Homecare settings dominated the lice treatment market in 2024, representing 61.9% of total usage. Most lice infestations are managed at home using OTC treatments, reflecting consumer preference for convenient, accessible, and quick solutions. Homecare products cater to parents and caregivers seeking effective treatments without clinical visits.

Regional Insights

Surging OTC and Herbal Lice Treatments Drive Homecare Market Expansion in Asia Pacific

North America dominated the global lice treatment market in 2024, driven by high awareness, wide access to OTC and prescription treatments, and strong public health infrastructure. The region is supported by school-based screening programs and insurance coverage for prescription drugs. The increasing prevalence of head lice infestations among school-aged children has further fueled the demand for effective treatment solutions.

Asia Pacific emerged as the fastest-growing region in the lice treatment market, propelled by increasing head lice prevalence, rising healthcare access, and expanding OTC sales. The demand is especially high in densely populated countries with large school-age populations. Public education initiatives and the growing availability of low-cost OTC lice treatments are major contributing factors. In rural areas, natural remedies and locally produced herbal formulations are also gaining traction.

Recent Developments

2025: Prestige Consumer Healthcare released a line of silicone-based lice treatment kits for sensitive skin that leaves behind no residue.

2024: Reckitt Benckiser teamed up with U.S. schools to distribute head lice prevention educational kits.

2024 ParaPRO obtained regulatory clearance for its new, faster-killing topical treatment for lice, and nits.

2024: Update due to GSK revised paediatric safety profile on its range of permethrin-based products.

2023: LiceGuard increased its e-commerce footprint, making non-toxic lice removal combs and sprays more available to consumers.

Statistical Insights & Trends

In the United States alone, the C.D.C. estimates that there are more than 12 million infestations annually among children.

OTC dominates as it contributes more than 60% of global sales, due to its availability and affordability.

The rise in resistance to pyrethroid-based products has led to alternative modes of action, such as dimethicone and ivermectin.

The online availability of products growing at double digit CAGR is based on convenience and privacy of purchase.

Treatment per household costs on average 40–70 USD and parents are more and more frequently choosing complete kits of combs and conditioners.

Lice Treatment Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.08 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 1.75 billion CAGR CAGR of 6.26% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Product Type: Over-the-Counter (OTC) Products (Permethrin, Pyrethrin, Other OTC Products like herbal and dimethicone-based), Prescription Medications (Ivermectin, Spinosad, Malathion, Other Prescription Medications like benzyl alcohol lotion, lindane);



• By Condition Type: Pediculosis Capitis (Head Lice), Pediculosis Corporis (Body Lice), Pediculosis Pubis (Pubic Lice), Others (e.g., resistant or mixed infestations);



• By Route of Administration: Oral, Topical, Others (e.g., sprays, patches);



• By Dosage Form: Tablets, Shampoos, Lotions, Creams, Others (e.g., sprays, gels, mousses, foams);



• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others (e.g., lice clinics, direct-to-consumer sales);



• By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare Settings, Others (e.g., schools, community health programs) Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

