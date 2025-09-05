24/7 Market News: Kraig Labs Fibers are 5X Stronger Than Steel, Tougher than Kevlar, and Biodegradable

DENVER, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 247marketnews.com , a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and insights, reports that Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB)(“Kraig Labs” or “the Company”), the global leader in spider silk-based super fiber technologies, is moving rapidly toward commercialization and is closing in on its first commercial sale of recombinant spider silk.

Spider silk has long been one of the most coveted natural fibers, prized for its unmatched strength, flexibility, and lightness. Now, the Company’s proprietary BAM-1 recombinant spider silk delivers those extraordinary properties at scale: five times stronger than steel by weight, tougher than Kevlar, lighter than carbon fiber, and fully biodegradable.

In the past weeks, Kraig Labs opened two new rearing centers in Southeast Asia under its wholly owned subsidiary Prodigy Silk, replacing its original pilot facility and already surpassing all prior production. With Dr. Nirmal Kumar, the Company’s lead sericulture expert, on the ground directing expansion, Kraig has accelerated BAM-1 output and established the infrastructure for year-round production. Complementing this capacity, the Company recently completed a record automated reeling run of more than 250 kilograms of cocoons, fine-tuning advanced machinery to optimize spider silk’s unique properties.

These advancements enabled Kraig Labs to already complete one-third of the volume required for its first commercial order from a globally renowned European luxury fashion house. Kraig Labs also confirmed ongoing discussions with a top global sportswear brand and one of the world’s five largest athletic equipment producers, both preparing to integrate spider silk into their flagship products.

Deploying two separate rearing centers for the Company’s parent lines is a key part of Kraig’s strategy to build a reliable and scalable supply chain that can address the demand for spider silk and support year-round production. This plan, the brainchild of Dr. Kumar, provides the throughput necessary to support large-scale commercial production and a buffer against potential disruption.

With advanced facilities, automated reeling breakthroughs, and strong interest from multiple billion-dollar industries, Kraig Labs is on watch for the imminent completion of its first commercial spider silk sale the milestone that will officially launch spider silk into global business across defense, aerospace, textiles, and medical applications.

Please click here for most recent CEO letter to shareholders.

Please click here to read the full Kraig Labs analyst report on 247marketnews.com.

For more information, please visit: www.kraiglabs.com

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk-based fiber technologies. Through its proprietary silkworm-based genetic engineering platform, Kraig Labs produces high-performance, cost-effective, and scalable spider silk materials for use in defense, performance apparel, technical textiles, and medical applications.

