24/7 Market News: Everything’s Bigger in Texas… Especially the Sunset Amphitheaters (NYSE: VENU)

DENVER, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 247marketnews.com , a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and corporate information, confirms that VENU (NYSE American: VENU), a trailblazer in premium hospitality and live entertainment, officially broke ground on its $300 million Sunset Amphitheater on June 13, 2025, in McKinney, Texas. According to Founder, Chairman, and CEO J.W. Roth, the Sunset VENU will be “the most luxurious fully seated, multi-configuration, all-season venue in history.”

The amphitheater will feature a canopied roof, wind walls, LuxeFire Suites, and a members-only Aikman Club, in collaboration with NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, Founder of EIGHT Elite Light Beer. Nestled at the center of the amphitheater, the Aikman Club offers one-of-a-kind views, premium seating, and high-end amenities. With a capacity of up to 20,000 guests, more than double the 8,000-seat Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs, the Sunset Amphitheater is positioned as a premier destination for live entertainment.

Institutional VIP Momentum

Institutional investors have been quick to recognize VENU’s value creation. Over the last month:

ThinkEquity led a $34 million raise at $12 per share,

led a $34 million raise at $12 per share, Aramark invested $10 million at around $15 per share,

invested $10 million at around $15 per share, Vanguard Group disclosed purchasing more than 861,911 shares on the open market.





Analyst Support Strengthens the Story

Wall Street coverage is building alongside institutional ownership. Cenorium Capital recently reiterated its Strong Buy rating with a $22 price target, while Northland Securities raised its target from $15 to $17, maintaining its Buy rating. Analysts point to VENU’s amphitheater model, accelerating municipal pipeline, and diversified funding approach as key drivers of long-term value.

National Recognition & Strategic Partnerships

VENU has been recognized nationally by The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Denver Post, Billboard, VenuesNow, and Variety for its innovative and disruptive approach to live entertainment. Through strategic partnerships with industry leaders, such as AEG Presents, VENU continues to shape the future of the entertainment landscape.

Municipalities are also lining up. Economic impact studies from the McKinney Sunset Amphitheater project, which is expected to generate over $3 billion in impact within the first decade, have catalyzed community interest nationwide.

“Our municipal pipeline now includes 38 communities engaged in conversations about bringing VENU to their area,” said Roth. “To accelerate these agreements, we’ve partnered with industry leader Ryan, who is tasked with delivering two new municipalities every quarter. On average, each delivered development agreement can add between $150 to $300 million to our balance sheet.”

Growth Pipeline & Financial Catalysts

LuxeFire Suite receivables topped $75 million in 2024 and are on track to reach $200 million in 2025 , excluding triple-net lease activity.

and are on track to reach , excluding triple-net lease activity. VENU’s triple-net lease partnership with Sands Investment Group is projected to generate over $100 million in additional annual capital .

is projected to generate over . A current sale-leaseback opportunity is expected to generate $188 million and $35 million in development profit in Q4 2025, with an additional $35 million anticipated early next year.





“From the day we began our journey, we have been clear on how we intend to fund expansion—through public-private partnerships, FireSuite sales, and sale-leasebacks of underlying land,” added Roth. “The future we’ve been building toward is right in front of us and it’s coming fast. We are on pace to add more than $5 billion in completed project value in the next 36 to 48 months.”

Long-Term Vision

By 2030, VENU plans to operate 25 amphitheaters and 15 indoor entertainment complexes, totaling 350,000+ seats. That scale translates to over 20 million annual tickets sold and more than $2 billion in gross ticket sales volume, cementing VENU as a leader in next-generation live entertainment.

About Venu Holding Corporation

Venu Holding Corporation (NYSE American: VENU) is redefining the live entertainment landscape through a national network of premium amphitheaters powered by its Luxe FireSuites model. With partnerships like AEG and Aramark, and an active development pipeline of over $5 billion (including $1 billion underway), Venu is building the next generation of destination venues, where investors, fans, and artists come together in a hospitality-first experience.

