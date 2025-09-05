DeFi Development Corp. and AllDomains Launch “.dfdv” Domains to Expand Digital Identity Across the Solana Ecosystem

BOCA RATON, FL, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) (the “Company” or “DeFi Dev Corp.”), the first US public company with a treasury strategy built to accumulate and compound Solana (“SOL”), today announced the launch of .dfdv domains in partnership with AllDomains, a universal identity protocol serving over one million users annually. The new top-level domain (TLD) allows individuals, projects, and institutions to register a personalized digital identity ending in .dfdv that acts as a digital wallet address, strengthening community alignment and broadening DFDV’s digital footprint across the crypto ecosystem. Net proceeds earned from the sale of .dfdv domains will go to the Company’s SOL treasury - thereby fueling SPS growth.

Starting today, anyone can claim their {your-name}.dfdv domain at: https://alldomains.id/domains/dfdv. “The launch of .dfdv is about more than vanity domains - it’s about building a community identity layer around DFDV’s mission to compound SOL Per Share (SPS) and accelerate Solana adoption,” said Parker White, COO & CIO of DeFi Development Corp. “We’re excited to give our shareholders, partners, and the broader Solana ecosystem a new way to represent their conviction.”



The partnership with AllDomains is the first step in a broader collaboration previously announced. In addition to launching .dfdv domains, DFDV and AllDomains plan to debut a joint validator in the coming weeks, further reinforcing their shared commitment to decentralization, ecosystem support, and long-term community engagement.



Key Benefits of .dfdv Domains:

Personalized Digital Identity: Secure a unique .dfdv wallet domain to represent your stake in the movement.





Cross-Platform Integration: Compatible across Solana wallets, dApps, and DeFi protocols via AllDomains’ universal naming system.





Community Alignment: Creates a shared identity for DFDV shareholders, Solana users, and ecosystem builders.



This initiative underscores DFDV’s strategy of corporate onchain innovation. As the first public Solana treasury vehicle, DFDV continues to expand beyond treasury holdings - building a recognizable identity layer for its community and enhancing alignment between shareholders and ecosystem participants.



About DeFi Development Corp.

DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve is allocated to SOL. Through this strategy, the Company provides investors with direct economic exposure to SOL, while also actively participating in the growth of the Solana ecosystem. In addition to holding and staking SOL, DeFi Development Corp. operates its own validator infrastructure, generating staking rewards and fees from delegated stake. The Company is also engaged across decentralized finance (DeFi) opportunities and continues to explore innovative ways to support and benefit from Solana’s expanding application layer.

The Company is an AI-powered online platform that connects the commercial real estate industry by providing data and software subscriptions, as well as value-add services, to multifamily and commercial property professionals, as the Company connects the increasingly complex ecosystem that stakeholders have to manage.

The Company currently serves more than one million web users annually, including multifamily and commercial property owners and developers applying for billions of dollars of debt financing per year, professional service providers, and thousands of multifamily and commercial property lenders, including more than 10% of the banks in America, credit unions, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), debt funds, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® multifamily lenders, FHA multifamily lenders, commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”) lenders, Small Business Administration (“SBA”) lenders, and more. The Company’s data and software offerings are generally offered on a subscription basis as software as a service (“SaaS”).

About AllDomains

AllDomains Labs Limited is a pioneering Web3 infrastructure provider on the Solana blockchain that redefines digital identity through customizable domain names and top-level domains (TLDs). The platform empowers users, communities, DAOs, and projects to create, register, trade, and manage their own branded TLDs, offering a new level of personalization and on-chain identity control.

Investor Contact:

ir@defidevcorp.com

Media Contact:

Prosek Partners

press@defidevcorp.com

