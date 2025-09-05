Functional Food Ingredients Market Size to Hit USD 232.40 Billion by 2034, Fueled by Increased Health Awareness and Demand for Functional Foods

Ottawa, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global functional food ingredients market size stood at USD 119.25 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to increase from USD 127.48 billion in 2025 to around USD 232.40 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest share of the functional food ingredients market in 2024 and is poised for continued growth through 2034. Key drivers include rising health awareness and increasing disposable incomes, particularly in China and India.

Functional Food Ingredients Market Overview

Functional food ingredients are components added to food items and beverages to provide nutritional benefits beyond the basic nutrition available in food items and beverages. These nutritional components help enhance cognitive abilities, aid in weight management, improve cardiovascular health, promote gut health, and boost immunity as well. Lifestyle-related health issues are currently rising due to sedentary work patterns and improper diet. Hence, functional food and beverages help consumers to get the required nutrition and avoid various health issues associated with a sedentary lifestyle. Increasing consumer awareness about food and nutrition is also a major factor for the growth of the functional food ingredients market.

Key Highlights of the Functional Food Ingredients Market

By region , the Asia Pacific led the functional food ingredients market with highest share of 33% in 2024 and is also expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

, the Asia Pacific led the functional food ingredients market with highest share of 33% in 2024 and is also expected to grow in the foreseeable period. By ingredient type , the probiotics segment captured the maximum market share of 32% in 2024, whereas the synbiotics segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

, the probiotics segment captured the maximum market share of 32% in 2024, whereas the synbiotics segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period. By source , the natural segment led the functional food ingredients market with largest share of 45% in 2024, whereas the fermented segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

, the natural segment led the functional food ingredients market with largest share of 45% in 2024, whereas the fermented segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period. By form , the powder segment led the functional food ingredients market in 2024, whereas the encapsulated segment is expected to grow in the forecasted period.

, the powder segment led the functional food ingredients market in 2024, whereas the encapsulated segment is expected to grow in the forecasted period. By application , the functional beverages segment captured the largest market share of 25% in 2024, whereas the dairy alternatives segment is expected to grow in the expected timeframe.

, the functional beverages segment captured the largest market share of 25% in 2024, whereas the dairy alternatives segment is expected to grow in the expected timeframe. By function , the digestive segment dominated with a 28% market share in 2024, whereas the cognitive health segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

, the digestive segment dominated with a 28% market share in 2024, whereas the cognitive health segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period. By end user , the food and beverage manufacturers held the largest share of 55% in 2024, whereas the nutraceuticals segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

, the food and beverage manufacturers held the largest share of 55% in 2024, whereas the nutraceuticals segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period. By distribution channel, the direct B2B sales segment held the largest share of 45% in 2024, whereas the online segment is expected to grow within the forecast timeframe.

New Trends of Functional Food Ingredients Market

Rising consumer awareness about health and wellness , and the role of functional foods and beverages to maintain health and fulfill the nutritional requirements of consumers, is one of the major factors for the growth of the functional food ingredients market.

, and the role of functional foods and beverages to maintain health and fulfill the nutritional requirements of consumers, is one of the major factors for the growth of the functional food ingredients market. Rising demand for natural and sustainable ingredients, fueling the demand for clean-label products , is also a growth factor for the market.

, is also a growth factor for the market. The rising population of vegans and plant-based diet followers also helps the growth of the market.



Impact of AI in Functional Food Ingredients Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping the functional food ingredients market by enabling faster innovation, personalized nutrition, and improved operational efficiency. In research and development, AI-powered algorithms analyze vast datasets from clinical studies, consumer health data, and dietary trends to identify ingredients with specific functional benefits, such as probiotics for gut health, omega-3s for heart health, or plant extracts for immunity and cognitive function. This accelerates the discovery of novel bioactive compounds and helps optimize formulations to meet both health requirements and taste expectations. AI also supports the growing demand for personalized nutrition by tailoring ingredient combinations to individual health profiles, genetic data, or lifestyle habits, driving the rise of customized functional food products. In manufacturing, AI-driven process optimization reduces energy consumption, enhances yield, and ensures consistent quality across batches, while predictive maintenance minimizes downtime.

Recent Developments in the Functional Food Ingredients Market

In February 2025, Arla Foods Ingredients launched its toolbox for South American functional food manufacturers to create high-protein, dairy-based desserts. ( Source - https://nutraceuticalbusinessreview.com)

- https://nutraceuticalbusinessreview.com) In August 2025, Seadling launched its second processing facility in Malaysia for its seaweed-based functional ingredients for pets and humans. (Source- https://agfundernews.com)

Market Dynamics

What Are the Growth Drivers of the Functional Food Ingredients Market?

Rising disposable income, improved standard of living, and rising consumer awareness of health and nutrition are some of the major factors for the growth of the functional food ingredients market. Functional food ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, omega-3, dietary fibers, antioxidants, and various other essential nutrients help consumers to stay away from various health issues, further fueling the growth of the market. Prevalence of health problems such as weight management issues, heart issues, diabetes, neurological problems, and other similar issues also helps the market grow.

Challenge

Regulatory Issues Restraining the Growth of the Market

Global regulatory agencies, which ensure the safety of functional food and beverages through strict regulations, may restrict the growth of the functional food ingredients market. Such agencies may compel the food and beverage industry to provide proper documentation, testing, and compliance at every step, slowing the market’s growth and resulting in an obstruction to its expansion. Dealing with such issues can be time-consuming and an expensive procedure, depending on the local rules and regulations.

Opportunity

Technological Advancements Are Helping the Growth of the Market

Technological advancements helping to enhance the efficiency of functional ingredients, enhancing the functional food and beverage quality, are a huge opportunity for the growth of the functional food ingredients market. Healthy ingredients also help to improve the food quality and help consumers to avoid various health issues, such as heart problems, cancer, and cognitive issues as well. The increasing benefits of functional foods and beverages, the rise of functional food startups, and various other factors also enhance the opportunities for market growth.

Functional Food Ingredients Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific Dominated the Functional Food Ingredients Market in 2024 and Is Also Expected to Grow in the Forecast Period

Asia Pacific dominated the functional food ingredients market in 2024 and is expected to rise in the foreseen period as well due to the prevalence of various health disorders leading to demand for clean-label products, functional food, and drink options. Such factors help the growth of the market in the region. Rising disposable income, improving standard of living, and consumer awareness about health and nutrition also help the growth of the market in the region.

Countries such as India and China have a major contribution to the growth of the market in the region. Food manufacturers in the region are incorporating essential health elements, such as omega-3 fatty acids and required vitamins and minerals, into functional foods to meet the nutritional needs of consumers.

Functional Food Ingredients Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 6.9% Market Size in 2024 USD 119.25 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 127.48 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 232.40 Billion Dominated Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Functional Food Ingredients Market Segmental Analysis

Ingredient Type Analysis

The prebiotics segment dominated the functional food ingredients market in 2024 due to rising awareness about the importance of gut health and its effect on the proper functioning of the whole body. Rising disposable income, further leading to the demand for clean-label products and the preventive healthcare segment, is also helping the growth of the market. The growing elderly population and rising awareness of healthcare are also helping the growth of the functional food ingredients market.

The synbiotics segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to high consumer awareness regarding the connection between the brain and a healthy gut. The segment signifies the combination of prebiotics and probiotics to promote healthy gut microbiota, enhance digestive health, bolster immunity, and increase nutritional absorption. Synbiotics are easily incorporated into yoghurt, smoothie, and snacks these days to make them more nutritional and convenient for easy consumption, further fueling the market's growth in the foreseeable future.

Source Analysis

The natural segment dominated the functional food ingredients market in 2024, driven by increasing awareness of the benefits of using natural or plant-based products for health and sustainability. It helps to enhance the demand for substitutes for synthetic chemicals and to prefer natural items that are eco-friendly and sustainable for the environment as well. To aid the market’s growth, food, and beverage companies are also using advanced testing techniques, acquiring third-party certifications, and using sustainable sourcing methods, further fueling the growth of the functional food ingredients market.

The fermented/microbial segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to high demand for clean-label products and the importance of fermented food items for a healthy gut. Improvement in fermentation technology, helping to enhance the product quality and production efficiency, is also helping the growth of the functional food ingredients market. The use of microbial food items in various food products, such as protective cultures, probiotic cultures, starter cultures, baking cultures, dairy cultures, and other components, is driving the market's growth.

Form Analysis

The powder segment led the functional food ingredients market in 2024, as the powder consistency of products is easy to handle, incorporate, store, and use for various purposes. The segment has high usage in the food and beverage industry, the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and cosmetic industries. The segment is also essential for fermented drinks and functional food and drink options, further helping the growth of the functional food ingredients market.

The microcapsule segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to advanced technology helping the growth of the functional food ingredients market. The bioavailability of encapsulated components, along with various methods such as spray drying, freeze drying, and fluid bed coating, also contributes to the enhancement of the segment, further fueling the growth of the functional food ingredients market. Such innovations have helped the food manufacturers to integrate various components into food items easily without changing their original taste, texture, or longevity of the product.

Application Analysis

The functional beverages segment dominated the functional food ingredients market in 2024 due to high demand by consumers of functional beverages that can fulfill their nutritional requirements without any preparation hassle. Functional drinks are rich in vitamins, minerals, and other essential nutrients that help consumers meet their nutritional requirements while also staying hydrated. The segment includes product categories such as sports drink, energy drinks, vitamin-fortified waters, and other similar products. The segment is also experiencing significant growth due to a shift from hard and soft drinks to functional drinks.

The dairy alternatives segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to the rise of vegans and plant-based diet followers demanding dairy alternatives. Changing preferences, rising lactose intolerance, and high demand for ethical and sustainable food options are also key factors driving the market's growth in the foreseeable future.

Function Analysis

The digestive health segment led the functional food ingredients market in 2024 due to increasing awareness regarding gut health and its importance for overall health. Prevalence of gut-related issues such as IBS, Crohn’s disease, and ulcerative colitis is also a major factor for the growth of the market due to the population in search of remedies helpful to treat the cause. Advanced technology useful in food processing systems is also helping the growth of the functional food ingredients market.

The cognitive segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period due to high demand for improved cognitive abilities by a certain sector of the population, such as athletes, students, working professionals, and gamers. Such population forms a huge consumer base for the segment, further fueling the growth of the functional food ingredients market. Functional foods, which consist of antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, dietary fibers, and unsaturated fatty acids, are essential for brain health and are therefore highly sought after by consumers. Demand for novel ingredients to maintain a healthy brain is also high, further fueling the market’s growth.

End-User Analysis

The food and beverage manufacturers segment led the functional food ingredients market in 2024, driven by the global growth of the food and beverage industry. Regions of the Asia Pacific highly contribute to this segment due to their growing population, further leading to demand for functional foods and drinks. Rising disposable income, improving standard of living, and high demand for clean-label products also help the growth of the functional food ingredients market. High demand for functional ingredients from the dairy, bakery, and snacks segments also contributes to the market's growth.

The nutraceuticals segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to high demand for nutraceutical products for improved health and to stay at bay from various serious issues such as cardio issues, weight management issues, cancer, and other health problems. Consumption of nutraceutical products also helps consumers to stay protected from issues such as menopausal problems, insomnia, cataracts, and memory decline.

Distribution Channel Analysis

The direct B2B sales segment led the functional food ingredients market in 2024 due to its high usage for bulk purchasing, better pricing, and prolonged supply contracts. The distribution channel also helps in improving customization according to consumer requirements and provides technical assistance throughout the entire development phase. Streamlined processes and enhanced efficiency also help the growth of the segment, further fueling the market’s growth for certain ingredient acquisitions.

The online ingredient marketplaces segment is expected to grow in the forecast period due to the robust growth of the e-commerce industry and online platforms. The platform also provides various other benefits, such as enhanced sales, support, and Convenience for consumers to purchase their desired products, as well as avail of beneficial discounts, further fueling the growth of the functional food ingredients market.

Additional Topics Worth Exploring:

Prominent Companies in the Functional Food Ingredients Market:

Cargill

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Ingredion Incorporated

Tate & Lyle PLC

DSM-Firmenich

Kerry Group plc

Arla Foods Ingredients

BASF SE

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

Givaudan SA

Corbion N.V.

Roquette Frères

BENEO

Glanbia plc

Novozymes A/S

Chr. Hansen A/S

Lonza Group AG

CP Kelco

Teijin Limited

Segments Covered in the Report

By Ingredient Type

Probiotics & Prebiotics Lactobacillus spp. Bifidobacterium spp. Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Galactooligosaccharides (GOS) Synbiotics (Probiotic + Prebiotic blends)

Proteins & Amino Acids Whey Protein Soy Protein Pea Protein Egg Protein Collagen Peptides Other Plant Proteins

Dietary Fibers Soluble Fibers (Inulin, Beta-Glucan) Insoluble Fibers (Cellulose, Lignin) Functional Oligosaccharides

Omega-3 & Other Fatty Acids EPA/DHA (Fish oil, Algal oil) ALA (Plant-based) MCTs (Medium-Chain Triglycerides)

Vitamins & Minerals Fat-soluble Vitamins (A, D, E, K) Water-soluble Vitamins (B-complex, C) Trace Minerals (Iron, Zinc, Selenium) Macro Minerals (Calcium, Magnesium, Potassium)

Phytochemicals & Antioxidants Polyphenols Flavonoids Carotenoids Anthocyanins

Enzymes & Fermentation Ingredients Digestive Enzymes (Amylase, Lipase, Protease) Fermentation Cultures Bioactive Peptides

Natural Sweeteners & Sugar Alternatives Stevia Monk Fruit Allulose Erythritol Other Low-Calorie Sweeteners

Texturants / Stabilizers / Emulsifiers Hydrocolloids (Guar gum, Xanthan gum) Pectins Gums & Starches Lecithin

Flavors & Botanical Extracts Herbal Extracts (Ashwagandha, Turmeric) Adaptogens Fruit & Botanical Flavors

Encapsulated / Protected Ingredients Microencapsulation Liposomal / Nano-encapsulation

Others / Specialty Nucleotides Specialty Peptides



By Source

Natural (Plant-derived)

Natural (Animal-derived)

Fermented/Microbial

Synthetic/Chemically-derived

Blends/Finished Premixes



By Form

Powder/Dry Mix

Liquid/Syrup

Oil/Emulsion

Encapsulated / Microcapsule

Ready-to-use Concentrates



By Application (Food & Beverage Categories)

Functional Beverages RTD Beverages Concentrates

Dairy & Dairy Alternatives

Yogurt Kefir Plant-based Milk

Bakery & Cereals

Confectionery & Snacks

Infant & Maternal Nutrition

Sports & Performance Nutrition

Clinical / Medical Nutrition

ONS (Oral Nutritional Supplements) Hospital Foods

Supplements / Shots / Sachets

Sauces, Dressings & Culinary

Others Pet Food Bakery Inclusions





By Function/Claimed Benefit

Gut / Digestive Health

Immunity Support

Heart / Cardiovascular Health

Cognitive / Brain Health

Weight Management / Metabolic Health

Bone & Joint Health

Energy / Endurance

Blood Sugar Management

Skin & Beauty from Within

Anti-oxidant / General wellness

By End-User/Buyer

Food & Beverage Manufacturers (CPG)

Nutraceutical / Supplement Brands

Ingredient Suppliers / Co-packers (B2B)

Private Label Retailers

Foodservice & Institutional Buyers



By Distribution Channel

Direct B2B Sales (contracts, co-development)

Ingredient Distributors & Wholesale

E-commerce / Online ingredient marketplaces

Retail (for consumer-facing premixes, finished products)

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

