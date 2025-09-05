Pharma 4.0 Market Size Envisions USD 72.58 Billion by 2034, says Healthcare Experts

Ottawa, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a study by Towards Healthcare, a sister company of Precedence Research, the global Pharma 4.0 market was valued at USD 12.76 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 72.58 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways

North America held a major revenue share of the market in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the pharma 4.0 market during 2025-2034.

By type, the software segment dominated the market in 2024.

By type, the services segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

By technology, the AI & ML segment was dominant in the market in 2024.

By technology, the blockchain technology segment is expected to grow at a notable CAGR in the coming years.

By application, the drug discovery & development segment registered dominance in the pharma 4.0 market in 2024.

By application, the supply chain management segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the studied years.

By end-user, the pharma & biotech companies segment led the market in 2024.

By end-user, the CRO & CDMO segment is expected to witness rapid expansion during 2025-2034.

Market Overview & Potential

The pharma 4.0 market encompasses a digital revolution of the pharmaceutical industry, to overcome traditional, siloed manufacturing approaches and develop a more integrated, data-driven, and intelligent solution. These advancing approaches are widely employed in drug discovery and development to detect candidates and trial design, also in manufacturing to enhance efficacy, quality, and feasibility. Nowadays, the market is focusing on AI-enabled drug discovery, adoption of virtual clinical trials, blockchain for compliance, RPA for effectiveness, and 3D printing for innovative drug delivery systems. Specifically, 3D printing is used to develop complex drug delivery systems, such as polymeric micelles and nanocrystals, enabling accurate control over drug dosage and release profiles.

What are the Major Growth Drivers Pharma 4.0 Market?

Ongoing major demand for customized therapeutics with optimized efficacy, and a stringent regulatory framework are widely driving the development of the pharma 4.0 market. Moreover, this era is highly adopting AI, IoT, and advanced analytics for automated, real-time, and data-enabled manufacturing and supply chain processes. Other highly influential drivers in the respective market are a rise in technological advancements, significant investments by pharmaceutical industries, encouraging government policies, and the requirements for boosting drug discovery and development to bring novel products to market quickly and more affordably.

What are the Key Drifts in the Pharma 4.0 Market?

The market has been expanding due to the growing emergence of integrated digital technologies, like AI, IoT, and Big Data, into drug development and manufacturing.

In August 2025, OpenAI-backed start-up Chai Discovery raised $70mn, valuing the group at about $550mn, for artificial intelligence to accelerate drug discovery and tackle disease.

In May 2025, Pathos AI Inc., a startup using AI to evolve new oncology drugs, raised $365 million in late-stage funding.

In January 2025, Rakovina Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, made a $500 billion private-sector investment into the AI and healthcare sectors, setting the stage for transformative advancements in personalized medicine and drug discovery.



What is the Significant Challenge in the Pharma 4.0 Market?

The market is facing one of the major limitations in its expansion is the growing need to invest in an advanced workforce and develop a robust digital workforce strategy to handle AI, automation, and data-driven systems efficiently. As well as, there is a rise in maintenance expenditure for groundbreaking technologies are substantial, which is evolving into a hurdle for smaller and medium-sized pharmaceutical companies.

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the Pharma 4.0 Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America captured the biggest revenue share of the market. This region promotes a broader range of investments in digitalization, advanced research and development, and a rigorous pharmaceutical industry in the U.S. and Canada. Currently, the US is focusing on integrating smart technologies into drug delivery (smart medicines), progressing predictive maintenance through IoT. Whereas the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) is actively supporting Pharma 4.0 through communities of practice, fostering collaborative knowledge sharing and practical execution of strategies.

For instance,

In March 2025, Valo Health and nference entered into a long-term partnership to expand human-centric drug discovery and development.

In January 2025, Kindeva Drug Delivery received up to $129 million to supply DuoDote® autoinjectors to the Strategic National Stockpile.

What Made the Asia Pacific Grow Notably in the Market in 2024?

During 2025-2034, the Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the pharma 4.0 market. ASAP’s strong pharmaceutical hub is fueling the widespread adoption of digital approaches in drug discovery and development. Whereas China and India are highly incorporating government support to accelerate AI in healthcare. Moreover, the implementation of highly sophisticated technologies, like AI and ML, is assisting in automating processes and boosting productivity in Japan and South Korea. As well as a rise in investments in cloud-based solutions, this is also supporting the overall ASAP market.

For this market,

In August 2025, XtalPi, a China-based technology company in integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics for drug and materials discovery, made a strategic partnership with DoveTree Medicines, a biotechnology innovator founded by renowned drug developer D. Gregory Verdine.

In January 2025, NEC Corporation and Biomy, Inc., signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a joint marketing partnership to develop and boost artificial intelligence/deep learning (AI/DL)-powered analytical platforms in the field of digital pathology.

Segmental Insights

By type analysis

Which Type Led the Pharma 4.0 Market in 2024?

The software segment held the dominating revenue share of the market in 2024. The use of numerous advanced software in supply chain and manufacturing, like sophisticated manufacturing techniques, digital twins, and integrated control systems, is supporting more agile, effective, and resilient smart factories for drug production. Specifically, software such as LIMS simplifies lab operations by managing sample tracking, test approvals, and reporting, mainly in distributed lab environments.

On the other hand, the services segment is anticipated to witness notable expansion in the coming era. This segment mainly consists of digital transformation support, such as implementation, consulting, and maintenance of AI, IoT, cloud, and big data systems. This further accelerates the adoption of AI for drug discovery and predictive maintenance, IoT sensors for real-time process monitoring, cloud platforms for data management, blockchain for supply chain transparency and compliance, and automation for manufacturing effectiveness and tailored medicine.

By technology analysis

What Made the AI & ML Segment Dominant in the Pharma 4.0 Market in 2024?

The AI & ML segment captured the largest revenue share of the market in 2024. AI/ML can assist in the analysis of huge datasets to determine possible drug targets and estimate their efficacy, which ultimately accelerates the traditionally long and expensive drug development process. Besides this, ML is employed in clinical trial design and analysis, assisting in detecting suitable patient populations and monitoring safety signals in real-world data. The application of AI-driven computer vision systems analyzes images of products, labels, and packaging to find defects, inconsistencies, or incorrect data with greater accuracy.

However, the blockchain technology segment is estimated to register significant growth during 2025-2034. This kind of technology supports boosting supply chain integrity by beating counterfeiting through transparency and traceability. Along with this, the use of private keys can assist specific individuals or authorized parties can easily accessing specific data within the blockchain, managing controlled access to sensitive data. The emerging combination of IoT sensors with blockchain to track and record critical data, including temperature and humidity, directly onto the ledger, ensures product quality throughout the cold chain.

By application analysis

Why did the Drug Discovery & Development Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

The drug discovery & development segment was dominant in the pharma 4.0 market in 2024. The adoption of digital solutions and real-time monitoring confirms excellent control over drug development processes, encouraging pharmaceutical companies to meet stricter regulatory standards and enhance product safety and quality. The involvement of 3D printing escalates patient-specific medications, like 3D-printed tablets, to deliver personalized dosages and controlled release profiles for poorly soluble drugs. Additionally, integration of genomic data, patient information from wearables, and advanced analytics is required to evolve targeted therapies and diagnostics with a personalized approach.

And, the supply chain management segment is predicted to expand notably during 2025-2034. The segment is fueled by the complexity of global supply chains, enhanced demand for precision medicine, the need to minimize expenses and prevent counterfeiting, and the support for higher transparency and traceability from raw materials to the end consumer. Currently, IoT sensors and connected devices are facilitating a real-time tracking of products from raw materials to delivery, to enable earlier detection of concerns and bottlenecks. Moreover, consistent automation and digital platforms are simplifying operations, particularly automated door systems for cold storage and paperless batch records, minimal human error, and rising production effectiveness.

By end-user analysis

How did the Pharma & Biotech Companies Segment Hold a Major Share of the Market in 2024?

The pharma & biotech companies segment accounted for the biggest share of the pharma 4.0 market in 2024. The segment is driven by the implementation of AI and machine learning algorithms that analyze large datasets in drug discovery and improve molecular structures, stepping into the R&D process and reducing spending. Whereas these companies are widely relying on big data analytics and advanced process control strategies to expand quality by design (QbD), resulting in continuous product quality and rapid detection of deviations.

The CRO & CDMO segment will expand rapidly in the studied years. The contribution of ongoing major developments of the complex biologics, the growing need for specialized services, technological integration, affordability, and well-trained personnel that leverage AI, IoT, and digital twins. Transforming digitalization, like digital supply chains that allows proactive risk management through predictive analytics, intelligent inventory, and strong demand forecasting. Moreover, CDMOs are developing beyond transactional relationships to evolve planned, integrated alliances, facilitating complete, end-to-end services from drug discovery to commercial production, thereby accelerating their value to clients.

Recent Developments in the Pharma 4.0 Market

In August 2025, Dallas Biotech launched an open-access AI tool targeting one of brain drug discovery’s toughest barriers.

In August 2025, Scipher Medicine unveiled ClinicalTrialRank.com, a breakthrough AI platform to estimate clinical trial failure and transform drug development investment strategy.

In July 2025, Elix and the Life Intelligence Consortium (LINC) introduced the commercialisation of an AI drug discovery platform using federated learning on data from multiple pharmaceutical companies.

In June 2025, Antares Vision Group introduced an AI-powered visual inspection platform to improve quality, effectiveness, and competitiveness in the pharmaceutical and manufacturing sectors.

Pharma 4.0 Market Key Players

Aspen Technology, Inc.

Apprentice.io

Grantek

HiveMQ

Intel Industry Solution Builders

Intuz

Kneat Solutions, Inc.

Körber AG

PharmOut

QbD Group

Spiceworks

Vimachem

Viseven



Segments Covered in The Report

By Type

Software

Services

By Technology

AI & ML

Blockchain Technology

Big Data Analytics

IoT

Others (Digital Twin, Advanced Robotics, AR & VR)



By Application

Drug Discovery & Development

Supply Chain Management

Manufacturing

Others (Product Lifecycle Management, Personalized Medicine, Regulatory Compliance)

By End-Use

Pharma & Biotech Companies

CRO & CDMO

Healthcare Providers



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

