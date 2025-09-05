Ultimate Medical Academy Announces President Thomas Rametta Plans to Step Away at Year End

Tampa, Fla., Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA), a non-profit higher education institution with the mission of equipping and empowering students to excel in healthcare careers, announced that long-time UMA leader Thomas Rametta will soon step away from the role of UMA President. To facilitate a smooth transition, Rametta will remain President through the end of 2025 and continue to support the Board.

“I could not be prouder of the accomplishments of the UMA team, and the achievements of our students. It has been an honor to lead this organization, and I will always be a great advocate for the important work this institution does,” said Rametta.

Rametta first joined UMA in 2009 in a finance role and then rose to be Chief Financial Officer and then President six years ago. Known for his personal connection and approachable management style, Rametta has been a driving force for student achievement, and team member success.

“Anyone who knows Tom knows he is a great leader and has always been a stalwart advocate for UMA, its students and partners. He is someone who deeply believes in our mission, and values the role our employer partners play in helping to launch the healthcare careers of our students,” said UMA Board Chair Darlyne Bailey, Ph.D. “We are very thankful for all that Tom has done over the years to position UMA academically and organizationally, and we look forward to working with him during the transition period and in our national search for a new leader.”

During his years at UMA, Rametta helped steer the organization through substantial change, including its expansion of online program delivery, transitioning team members to a new fully remote workforce at the beginning of the COVID outbreak, and the acquisition of American Institute.

UMA plays a vital role in the education landscape, training students in Associate and certificate programs for essential Allied Healthcare positions such as medical assistant, nursing assistant, dental assistant, pharmacy technician, phlebotomist, healthcare billing/coding, emergency medical technician and others. With more than 2,000 team members, UMA serves more than 15,000 current students and has more than 100,000 alumni nationwide.



UMA will launch a national search for its next President, while remaining committed to its mission of equipping and empowering students to excel in healthcare careers to help close the healthcare talent gap.

About UMA

The need for skilled healthcare workers in the United States continues to grow. Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is an accredited, nonprofit educational institution that helps to meet that need by equipping and empowering students to do vital work at the heart of healthcare. In addition to offering diploma and degree programs, UMA works closely with healthcare companies to connect students directly to job opportunities.

Based in Tampa, Florida, and operating for over 30 years, UMA offers hands-on learning at its main campus in Clearwater, Florida as well as content-rich, interactive programs through its online campus. The institution supports students through every step of their journey with access to academic support, interview and resume coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more.

UMA has 100,000+ alumni and 15,000+ current students nationwide. The institution also provides certified continuing medical education (CME) through ongoing training and professional development opportunities to physicians, nurses and other medical professionals throughout the U.S. annually.

UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES, www.abhes.org). The continuing medical education programs are individually accredited and are not included within the institution’s grant of accreditation from ABHES. Learn more by visiting www.ultimatemedical.edu.