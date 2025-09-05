Regulated information

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 5 September 2025 – 5:40 PM CET

Disclosure of notification received from Mawer

Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received a notification from Mawer.

Notification by Mawer Investment Management Ltd

On 3 September 2025, Fagron received a notification that the shareholding of Mawer Investment Management Ltd, crossed the disclosure threshold of 5% downwards on 29 August 2025 as the result of the disposal of voting securities or voting rights.

The notification is made by ‘a person notifying alone’.

On 29 August 2025, Mawer Investment Management Ltd held a total of 3,632,837 voting rights.

Based on the denominator of 73,313,904 (total number of voting rights), Mawer Investment Management Ltd held 4.96% of the total number of voting rights on 29 August 2025.

The notification of Mawer Investment Management Ltd can be viewed via this link.





Further information

Ignacio Artola

Global Investor Relations Leader

investors@fagron.com

About Fagron

Fagron is the leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients in more than 35 countries around the world.

The Belgian company Fagron NV is based on Venecoweg 20A in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol ‘FAGR’. Fagron’s operational activities are managed through the Dutch company Fagron BV. Fagron BV’s head office is located in Rotterdam.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

Attachment